When The Photographer Falls in Love With His Muse – Enjoy Yetunde & Toni’s Rooftop Proposal

Seven years ago, Yetunde met Toni on the set of a makeup shoot where she happened to be the model and he was the photographer.

Although their exchanges were professional and brief, everything changed later that year when Toni made a thoughtful call to wish Yetunde a happy birthday. This seemingly simple act turned out to be the beginning of a sweet love story. After years of falling deeper in love, Toni surprised Yetunde with a romantic rooftop proposal, complete with a breathtaking view and all the feels. Amid the shock and happy tears, Yetunde said “Yes” to the man who had stolen her heart. We’re so excited for these two as they embark on forever together!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

Their love story as shared by Yetunde:

It all started in February 2017, when one of my coursemates, who was also a makeup artist, asked me to model for her at a photoshoot she was organising. Since I had recently started modelling, I agreed without hesitation. The shoot was scheduled for February 11th, and after finishing the makeup in our hostel, we made our way to the venue. That’s when I met him — a photographer who was, to put it mildly, ‘timid’ but incredibly professional. He took his photography very seriously, and his strict approach threw me off a bit.

Honestly, I didn’t like him much at first! But after the shoot, he asked for my number, claiming he needed it to send me the pictures when they were ready. We didn’t really communicate much after that, until my birthday in May. At exactly 12 midnight, he called me to wish me a happy birthday. After that, he started calling me every morning before 8 a.m. to say “Good morning.” I won’t lie — I wasn’t a fan of those early-morning calls at first, but over time, we started getting closer.

By July, he’d come visit me at my hostel (since he lived off-campus), and I started to see a different side of him. What really drew me to him was how caring and intentional he was — he’d get me little gifts without me even asking, and he always encouraged me to grow and be the best version of myself. Then, on August 3rd 2017 we officially started dating. Looking back, it’s honestly been the best years of my life. And just recently, on November 24th, 2024, he officially asked me to be his wife. Fun fact: The first time I visited his house outside of school, he told me, “I’m going to marry you one day.” I guess he kept his word! 😂

Credits

Bride-to-be @withlove.yetty

Planner @lasoireexperience

Decor @lasoireeng

Photography @victorozor_perfection

Videography @victorozor_perfection

Location @turakalagos

