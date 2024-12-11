The Right Place at the Right Time! Here’s How #MannyGotHisChikus

Do you believe in little nudges of fate? In case you don’t, Manny and Chinwe’s love story would have you reconsider.

Their beautiful journey began when Manny reluctantly accepted a dinner invitation, planning to stay only briefly. However, the moment he laid eyes on Chinwe, everything changed. What was meant to be a quick appearance turned into an evening filled with laughter, meaningful conversations, and an undeniable spark. Soon, they discovered a love that was meant to be and are set for happy ever after. Their pre-wedding shoot will give you a glimpse into their love, and it’s sure magical.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Manny:

A dinner invitation that was nearly declined became the cornerstone of a love story—how #MannyGotHisChikus. Once upon a time, in a now-defunct restaurant called Panache, a mutual friend, Mr. Femi, invited me to join a group of friends for dinner. It was a Friday night, and with a handful of eager out-of-town visitors to entertain. I decided to make a quick appearance. Accompanied by my best friend. I assured him they would stay for only 30 minutes before heading out for some Friday night fun. But fate had other plans.

At the dinner table, Chinwe, whom I call Chikus, stood out like royalty, exuding the poise and grace of Khaleesi herself, the Mother of Dragons. She immediately caught my eye. In that moment, time seemed to freeze as I marveled at her timeless beauty and radiance. Like Jon Snow, I truly knew nothing of what was about to unfold. Chikus’ infectious smile captivated me, compelling me to abandon my promise to my Best friend.

Two hours later, before leaving, I boldly asked for Chikus’ number, under the pretense of supporting the business where she worked. However, it wasn’t until the pandemic lockdown that our bond truly began to form. What started as a long-distance, platonic friendship (though I was already not-so-secretly smitten) blossomed into something more when we both found ourselves single.

This “something more” grew into deep conversations about building a future together. Despite enduring back-to-back personal tragedies, we found strength in each other, supported by prayer and the love of our families. With God and our loved ones on our side, the stars aligned, guiding us like the three wise men to Bethlehem. Our path forward was illuminated, leading us to the altar of Holy Matrimony, where we will pledge our love and devotion, ready to start a family before God, friends, family, and community.

