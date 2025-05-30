Connect with us

Kizz Daniel Serves Bangers and Emotions on "Uncle K: Lemon Chase"

Kizz Daniel’s “Uncle K: Lemon Chase” brings together wit, warmth and real emotion with appearances from Angélique Kidjo, Bella Shmurda and Zlatan.
Ready for some mid-year music? Kizz Daniel is here to soundtrack your season with his brand-new EP, “Uncle K: Lemon Chase.”

The 7-track project is everything fans have come to love about Kizz Daniel — playful, romantic, cheeky, and, at times, deeply reflective. The opener, “Black Girl Magic,” is a heartwarming love song laced with witty one-liners. And really, who else could come up with a line like, Make I be your Joseph knack you like carpenter”? Classic Kizz.

As the EP unfolds, we land on “Secure,” featuring Zlatan, an energetic, bass-heavy banger that immerses us in a world where cash is king, especially on Friday nights. Then comes a notable shift with “Al-Jannah,” where Bella Shmurda and Odumodublvck reflect on grief and loss, stepping away from the usual themes of romance and wealth to deliver something raw and moving.

Rounding out the EP is “Police,” a soulful, high-spirited track featuring none other than the legendary Angélique Kidjo. With production credits from M.O.G Beatz, BlaiseBeatz and Johnny Drille, it’s meeting of sounds, generations, and energy that feels both grounded and vibrant.

Give it a listen below.

 

