Kizz Daniel, Angelique Kidjo & Johnny Drille Bring the Drama of Love to New Single ‘Police’

What happens when Kizz Daniel, Angélique Kidjo, and Johnny Drille step into the studio together? You get a song like ‘Police,’ Kizz Daniel’s first single of the year and one that’s already playing on radio stations and your music apps.

In ‘Police,’ the trio tells the story of a man deeply in love with a woman named Abena, whose unpredictable ways keep him constantly on edge. Their mismatched schedules, where one wants affection while the other is caught up with work, create a kind of beautiful chaos.

Through it all, he playfully calls for the police, claiming Abena has “stolen his heart,” while earnestly asking if she’d still marry him if he had no money or if things weren’t perfect. Beneath the humour and playful tone lies a sincere yearning for unconditional love.

‘Police’ is part of Kizz Daniel’s upcoming album ‘Uncle K,’ his sixth studio project following 2023’s ‘Maverick.’ The track is enriched by Angélique Kidjo’s vocals in Fon and Johnny Drille’s soulful delivery, making this collaboration layered, soulful, and smooth on the ears.

Listen below.