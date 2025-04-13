Connect with us

Kizz Daniel, Angelique Kidjo & Johnny Drille Bring the Drama of Love to New Single 'Police'

Tyla's Debut Coachella Performance Had Us All on Our Feet | See Photos

Rema Is Singing Straight to Our Hearts with 'Bout U'

Babades of the Veentage Band Releases his First Solo Track - "Congratulations" | Get the Scoop

Davido Talks New Album '5ive,' Family, Afrobeats & More on The Breakfast Club

Who Else But Nicki Minaj? Billboard Crowns Her the #1 Female Rapper Ever

These 5 Burna Boy Live Performances Still Have Us Screaming "African Giant!"

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

bridgeAFRIC Host Global Stars & Music Business Executives in Lagos

Shaping Afrobeats: Olaitan Salaudeen's Behind-the-Scenes Role

Love gets playful in ‘Police,’ the latest track from Kizz Daniel featuring Angélique Kidjo and Johnny Drille.

52 seconds ago

Photo credit: Kizz Daniel/Instagram

What happens when Kizz Daniel, Angélique Kidjo, and Johnny Drille step into the studio together? You get a song like ‘Police,’ Kizz Daniel’s first single of the year and one that’s already playing on radio stations and your music apps.

In ‘Police,’ the trio tells the story of a man deeply in love with a woman named Abena, whose unpredictable ways keep him constantly on edge. Their mismatched schedules, where one wants affection while the other is caught up with work, create a kind of beautiful chaos.

Through it all, he playfully calls for the police, claiming Abena has “stolen his heart,” while earnestly asking if she’d still marry him if he had no money or if things weren’t perfect. Beneath the humour and playful tone lies a sincere yearning for unconditional love.

‘Police’ is part of Kizz Daniel’s upcoming album ‘Uncle K,’ his sixth studio project following 2023’s ‘Maverick.’ The track is enriched by Angélique Kidjo’s vocals in Fon and Johnny Drille’s soulful delivery, making this collaboration layered, soulful, and smooth on the ears.

Listen below.

