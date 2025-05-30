Ladipoe & Styl-Plus Bring Back the Feels with “Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)”

Do you remember the classic love song “Olufunmi“? We’re sure you do. Maybe you sang it to your crush, or maybe someone sang it to you and it felt like pure magic. That unforgettable tune by the iconic group Styl–Plus? Well, get ready for a wave of nostalgia and something refreshingly new.

Rapper Ladipoe has released a brand new version of the timeless hit, and yes, it comes with his signature wordplay and smooth flow. Titled “Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)”, the track is a sweet reimagining of the Styl-Plus classic and guess what? The legendary group joins him on the song, bringing along their soulful harmonies and familiar romantic vibes.

“Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)” is a tender ode to love, longing and emotional vulnerability. It blends modern-day lyricism with the timeless emotions we all felt when the original dropped. Ladipoe’s verses explore the beauty and complexity of love, the heartbreaks, the promises, the yearning, and he does so with both honesty and flair.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Ladipoe says: “Putting this together has been an experience I can never forget. Thank you Styl-Plus for showing love and letting me be part of the legacy in my own small way.”

It’s sweet, it’s nostalgic, and it’s everything we didn’t know we needed.

Watch the visualiser below and let yourself fall in love all over again.