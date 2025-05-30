Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ladipoe & Styl-Plus Bring Back the Feels with "Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)"

BN TV Scoop

Keke Palmer’s Catwalk Through the Spirit Tunnel Had Style, Attitude & Pink Precision

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

From "Si Mimi" to "God Design" : 7 Songs Juma Jux Made Just for Priscilla Ojo

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Kevin Olusola Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel with Nigerian Pride & a Big Smile

BN TV Music

"Everything I Do Is Because of Him" — Ayra Starr Celebrates Johnny Drille at His London Show

BN TV Cuisine

This ‘Lite Jollof’ by Kikifoodies Is Healthy, Spicy & Still Delicious

BN TV Music

Victoria Orenze Declares “You Are Too Oiled” in Spirit-Lifting New Single

BN TV Cuisine

A Proper Chocolate Cake That Delivers on Every Craving | Try Daniel Ochuko’s Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch Burna Boy & Travis Scott Serve Style & Swagger in "Tatata"

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Finished Man" Finds Laughs in a Language Mix-Up With Jay On Air & Layefa Ebitonmo

BN TV

Ladipoe & Styl-Plus Bring Back the Feels with “Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)”

Rapper Ladipoe reworks Styl-Plus’ classic “Olufunmi” in a new track titled “The Missing Recipe,” merging nostalgic vocals with sharp new verses.
Avatar photo

Published

15 minutes ago

 on

Do you remember the classic love song Olufunmi? We’re sure you do. Maybe you sang it to your crush, or maybe someone sang it to you and it felt like pure magic. That unforgettable tune by the iconic group StylPlus? Well, get ready for a wave of nostalgia and something refreshingly new.

Rapper Ladipoe has released a brand new version of the timeless hit, and yes, it comes with his signature wordplay and smooth flow. Titled “Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)”, the track is a sweet reimagining of the Styl-Plus classic and guess what? The legendary group joins him on the song, bringing along their soulful harmonies and familiar romantic vibes.

“Olufunmi (The Missing Recipe)” is a tender ode to love, longing and emotional vulnerability. It blends modern-day lyricism with the timeless emotions we all felt when the original dropped. Ladipoe’s verses explore the beauty and complexity of love, the heartbreaks, the promises, the yearning, and he does so with both honesty and flair.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Ladipoe says: “Putting this together has been an experience I can never forget. Thank you Styl-Plus for showing love and letting me be part of the legacy in my own small way.”

It’s sweet, it’s nostalgic, and it’s everything we didn’t know we needed.

Watch the visualiser below and let yourself fall in love all over again.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php