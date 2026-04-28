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Surprise Reveal! Theophilus and Ashlee Sunday Celebrate Son Mystery’s First Birthday

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Surprise Reveal! Theophilus and Ashlee Sunday Celebrate Son Mystery’s First Birthday

Gospel minister Theophilus Sunday and wife Ashlee White celebrated their son’s one-year birthday over the weekend, revealing their child to the world for the first time. The milestone coincides with the couple’s second wedding anniversary, marking a season of double celebration for the “Sailing to Sunday” family.
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Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee Sunday holding their son Mystery during a family photo session in all-white outfits.

Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee Sunday holding their son Mystery during a family photo session in all-white outfits. Photo Credit: Ashlee Sunday/Instagram

Do you know that the “Sailing to Sunday” couple have a son? Now, if you’re wondering who and who that is, we are talking about Theophilus Sunday and his wife, Ashlee Sunday, and their little boy, Mystery.

It has been a beautiful season of celebrations for the family, with two major milestones happening back to back this month. First came their second wedding anniversary, and then this past weekend, they celebrated their son’s first birthday.

The couple, who got married on 13 April 2024, marked two years of marriage before gathering family and loved ones to celebrate Mystery turning one.

Minister Theophilus Sunday and wife Ashlee Sunday smiling in a professional portrait celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

Minister Theophilus Sunday and wife Ashlee Sunday smiling in a professional portrait celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Photo Credit: Ashlee Sunday/Instagram

For the birthday celebration, the family stepped out in coordinated baby blue outfits that made the occasion feel even sweeter. Both parents also shared loving messages for their son as he marked his big day.

Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee Sunday wearing baby blue outfits while walking into their son Mystery's first birthday party.

Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee Sunday wearing baby blue outfits while walking into their son Mystery’s first birthday party. Photo Credit: Ashlee Sunday/Instagram

Ashlee wrote:”My sweet boy. You are so kind, you love to worship, and I know the Lord has amazing plans for you. You are loved, protected, and you’ve come to do great wonders for Jesus. You are indeed God’s Mystery. Happy birthday my Chulo.”

Theophilus Sunday added: “God’s Mystery! Happy birthday son, the God of your father is your God and only Him will you serve.”*

Not everyone even knew they had a son, so the reveal and celebration came as a sweet surprise. The photos and birthday messages quickly had people smiling online, with well-wishers sharing in the joy of the moment and sending love their way.

See more photos below

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