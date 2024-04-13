Music
Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee White Are Forever One! See Highlights from their White Wedding
Gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and his bride Ashlee White, exchanged their vows today in a church wedding ceremony. The happy couple had their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, April 11.
See their beautiful looks as they walk down the aisle and celebrate their love at the reception:
The Bride
View this post on Instagram
The Groom
View this post on Instagram
The couple walking down the aisle
View this post on Instagram
The couple dancing
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Reception looks
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram