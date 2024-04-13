Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee White Are Forever One! See Highlights from their White Wedding

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and his bride Ashlee White, exchanged their vows today in a church wedding ceremony. The happy couple had their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, April 11.

See their beautiful looks as they walk down the aisle and celebrate their love at the reception:

The Bride

The Groom

The couple walking down the aisle

The couple dancing

Reception looks

