Chiamaka & Chibuzo’s Wedding Was a Beautiful Display of Love, Colours and Fun!

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

They were surrounded by the warmth of their loved ones and this made their big day even more special.  They also have us basking in the beauty of the Igbo culture with their vibrant traditional wedding. Everything from the glamorous outfits to the vibrant display of culture is such a delight to see! They blended love and culture perfectly and their wedding photos will surely add colours to your day! 😍

Enjoy their white wedding photos below:

                                    

Chiamaka and Chibuzo also had a colourful traditional wedding. Here’s how it went:

                                                                 

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @smileboothco @chiamy45
Planner@elithan_events
Makeup: @tennycoco
Outfit: @made.pieces
Gele: @dbellezza_gele
Decor: @524events
Effects and Party Lights@sydeninteractive
Dancers@egwuomaculture_
Catering@maranatha | @tashbistro
Drinks@voltdrinksng
Wedding Cake: @ronniexcakes
Life Band@debandvibe
DJ@djharmony
Photography@fisayoainaphotography.ng | @88studio.co
Videography@grandepicfilms
Security & Bouncers@shieldsworth
Ushers@onkushers
After Party Mini Food and Pasta@kewaskitchen
After Party Grills@chefbee__
After Party Small Chops: @chefbee__
Gelato@hansandrene

