It Was Love At First Sight! Enjoy Jennifer and Bryann’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Who knew a simple introduction could lead to a lifetime of bliss? Bryann and Jennifer’s fairytale began with a neighbour’s matchmaking skills.

They were introduced by Bryann’s neighbour and when they met for the first time, sparks began to fly. It was an instant attraction and the rest has been a sweet love song. Today we can’t get over the beauty their pre-wedding photos exude. We can feel the chemistry in each frame and you need no soothsayer to tell you that these two are smitten! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Bryann:

Our love story began when my childhood neighbour introduced me to my baby, Jennifer. I had made complaints about how I had lost faith in women. However, my neighbour assured me that Jennifer had a good head on her shoulder. The first time we spoke over the phone, we shared some contrary views which made her uninterested… But this changed the first day she met me with her younger sister. She was attracted to how irresistible and brilliant I was, and the rest is history.

Credit

Bride @uzumma_u

Planner @__jdevents

Outfit @houseofmoesha

Makeup @bridgys_faces

Hairstylist @hairbyposhclass

Photography @officialbigdealweddings