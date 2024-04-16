Connect with us

It Was Love At First Sight! Enjoy Jennifer and Bryann's Pre-wedding Shoot

Chiamaka & Chibuzo's Wedding Was a Beautiful Display of Love, Colours and Fun!

Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee White Are Forever One! See Highlights from their White Wedding

It’s Time to Have a Lit Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

#SailingToSunday: Let's Talk About Ashlee's Regal Robe for Her Traditional Wedding Prep | WATCH

#SailingToSunday... Here's Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

Thanks To A Mutual Friend Who Did The Matchmaking, Temitope & Ayobami Are Living Their Perfect Fairytale!

Faith and Silas Found Love On A Dating Site! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

From Twitter To The Altar! #ThePRstory Will Make Your Day

Tomisin and Tomiwa's Love Journey Began With Dancing In Church! #ACupOfTee

2 hours ago

Who knew a simple introduction could lead to a lifetime of bliss? Bryann and Jennifer’s fairytale began with a neighbour’s matchmaking skills.

They were introduced by Bryann’s neighbour and when they met for the first time, sparks began to fly. It was an instant attraction and the rest has been a sweet love song. Today we can’t get over the beauty their pre-wedding photos exude. We can feel the chemistry in each frame and you need no soothsayer to tell you that these two are smitten! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the groom, Bryann:

Our love story began when my childhood neighbour introduced me to my baby,  Jennifer. I had made complaints about how I had lost faith in women. However, my neighbour assured me that Jennifer had a good head on her shoulder. The first time we spoke over the phone, we shared some contrary views which made her uninterested… But this changed the first day she met me with her younger sister. She was attracted to how irresistible and brilliant I was, and the rest is history.

                         

Credit

Bride @uzumma_u
Planner @__jdevents
Outfit @houseofmoesha
Makeup @bridgys_faces
Hairstylist @hairbyposhclass
Photography @officialbigdealweddings

 

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

