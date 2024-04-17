Faith and Shola Are University Buddies On a Forever Journey!

You’ve probably heard the saying ‘Marry your friend.’ Faith and Shola get to experience this and we know they will agree with us when we say this is one of the sweetest feelings ever!

The lovebirds crossed paths while in the university and became friends. As years passed, they became inseparable and chose to go the forever route! As they look forward to a beautiful future, they are taking us on a sweet journey of the past with their vintage-themed pre-wedding shoot. We are obsessed with how their love radiates in each frame and we can’t help drooling. No doubt, they are a perfect match and we are totally rooting for their sweet love! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Shola:

Life is funny and beautiful lol. Faith and I met 13 years ago at a pre-university program in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. My first impression of Faith was that she was a soft babe. She was using Blackberry back when it was very hot LOL.

By the bride, Faith:

Our story goes way back to 2011 when we became close friends. My first impression of Shola was that he was very reserved and he had a weird laugh. Also, he was a lover boy lol. He was head in love with a girl back then and I was always seeing him taking walks with her almost every evening. However, our love story didn’t happen until a couple of years later on the 9th of March, 2023. Things took a turn for the closer around December 2022, and Shola may or may not have been head over heels in love (just kidding, or am I?) 😉💕

Here’s how Shola popped the question:

The proposal was actually very interesting lol. It happened in the car on the 3rd of August, 2023. Mr Shollz was actually planning a surprise proposal but his mechanic messed it up. LMAO! It’s actually very funny. I randomly opened his car boot and I saw the delivery bag of the ring vendor while he was standing next to me. Apparently, His mechanic removed it from where he hid it when he was repairing the car. Anyway, we shared a beautiful moment in the car, of course, I said YES! There might have been a tear or two involved, but it all added to the charm.

Shola: Oga Tunde, I’ve forgiven you sha. It is well.

Credits

Photography: @buklaw_photography | @buklawphotography_weddings

Makeup: @beauty.bymay

Stylist: @the.birdyy | @omokayx

Bag: @silvabeads

Nails: @kachynails

Hair: @modssalon

Planner: @2411eventsng