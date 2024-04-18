It’s Happy Ever After For Zeinat and Yinka Who Met In Law School!

Amidst the hustle and bustle that goes on in law school, Zeinat and Yinka crossed paths and found something magical – love! 😍

They soon became best friends and along the line, they discovered that they had close family ties. This further strengthened their bond and now, they get to be partners in fighting crime and partners for life! Their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air and we bet you’ll love each frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Zeinat and Yinka:

Two hearts destined for each other, brought together by fate and love. Our story is not just one of chance encounters; it’s a tale of two souls who found their way to each other through the most extraordinary circumstances. It all began at Law School in Abuja, where we embarked on a journey that would forever shape our lives. We met as two ambitious individuals, drawn together by our shared dreams. Little did we know that this meeting would mark the beginning of something truly special.

During Bar 2 (the second part of Law school) in Lagos, we became study buddies and formed an unbreakable bond with each other. Our study sessions turned into moments of shared laughter and understanding, and we quickly became best friends. It was during these times of friendship that we uncovered a remarkable connection between our families. We realised that our grandparents had shared a deep friendship, and our families had always been close, even though we had never crossed paths before.

This revelation added an even more profound layer to our story, as it felt like destiny was conspiring to bring us together. It became clear that our connection was not just a matter of chance; it was a testament to the intricate web of family ties that had bound us together long before we met. Now, as we stand on the precipice of a new chapter in our lives, we are filled with excitement and gratitude. We are humbled by the love and support we have received from our families and friends, and we are eager to continue the legacy of love that has brought us to this moment.

Our wedding is not just a union of two individuals; it is a celebration of the love, history, and intertwined destinies that have brought us together. We are excited to embark on this incredible journey as husband and wife, knowing that our love story is one for the ages.

