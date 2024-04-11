Connect with us

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#SailingToSunday... Here's Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

Music

Ruger and BNXN Collab on New Single, "POE"

Inspired Music

Asake Talks "Work Of Art," Music Style & Grammy Nomination as He Graces GQ Magazine

Music

New Music: JoulesDaKid - Casamigos

BN TV Music

South African Amapiano Hit "Tshwala Bam" by TitoM and Yuppe Finally Has A Music Video!

BN TV Music

New Music: Dr Kells -Ginger

Music

New Music: Tooslim feat. Terri - Ammunition

Music

1da Banton and Bella Shmurda Serve Double Dose of Music with "Holy Man" & "Evidence"

BN TV Music

New Music: Black Sherif - Shut Up

BN TV Music

You've Heard the Song, Now Watch the Music Video for Simi & Tiwa Savage's "Men Are Crazy"

Music

#SailingToSunday… Here’s Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding

Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and his beautiful bride, Ashlee White, culminate their love story today with a traditional wedding ceremony.

After announcing their engagement in a prewedding shoot on March 19th, the couple made things official with a legal ceremony on March 21st. Now, they embark on the next chapter of their wedding journey, tying the knot the traditional way.

See the couple’s first looks below:

The Bride and her Asoebi Ladies

The Couple

The Groom

The bride with her mum and sister

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: A Superfan’s Perspective of WWE Wrestlemania XL

These Are The Top Ten Languages Mostly Spoken in Africa, According to This Bird Report

Chaste Inegbedion: Will Workplace Wellness Programs Nurture Employee Well-Being?

Dennis Isong: Crafting an Effective Real Estate Investment Strategy

Let’s Talk Content Creation & Managing Talents with Olufemi Oguntamu in This “Doing Life With…”
css.php