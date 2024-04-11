Music
#SailingToSunday… Here’s Your First Look at Theophilus Sunday & Ashlee at their Traditional Wedding
Gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and his beautiful bride, Ashlee White, culminate their love story today with a traditional wedding ceremony.
After announcing their engagement in a prewedding shoot on March 19th, the couple made things official with a legal ceremony on March 21st. Now, they embark on the next chapter of their wedding journey, tying the knot the traditional way.
See the couple’s first looks below:
The Bride and her Asoebi Ladies
The Couple
The Groom
The bride with her mum and sister
