Theophilus Sunday is Getting Married to Ashlee! See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

There have been several weddings this year, and just when we thought we had seen enough, gospel minister Theophilus Sunday is getting set to tie the knot with his love, Ashlee.

In anticipation of their wedding, the couple shared lovely pre-wedding photos on Instagram. The warmth in each frame is unmatched, and we can’t wait for their big day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

Credit
Couple@itsashleewhite  | @theophilussunday

