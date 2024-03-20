All It Took Was One Look at Amirah’s Photo For Abdullahi To Fall in Love!

Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to fall in love with someone by just seeing a photo of them? We bet if Abdullahi were to answer, it would be a resounding yes! 😍

The first time he came across Amirah’s photo, there was something about her that caught his full attention. Fortunately for him, they had a mutual friend who succeeded in securing him a date with the beautiful Amirah. They built a beautiful bond which has now led them to the start of a perfect fairytale. They are serving us premium sweetness today with their pre-wedding photos and we cannot get enough! They look perfect together and we are excited for them as they embark on this forever journey.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Amirah:

Abdullahi was scrolling through social media with a female friend and they stumbled upon my picture. The friend told him I was pretty and looked like his type but that I was also out of his league. He refused to accept this and went ahead to search for my handle on Instagram. He went through my pictures and discovered that we had a mutual friend, Sanusi. He walked over to Sanusi’s house in Manchester and spoke to him about me. The funny thing is that Sanusi had asked me a few days earlier when I wanted to get married as he was going to look for a husband for me.

Just after a few days, he sent me a message saying he had found a husband for me. I didn’t think he was serious of course. He kept insisting that we would get along with the ‘husband’ he had found because we had a lot in common. Well, Abdullahi and I finally met when he came for the summer holidays in London, in June 2019. I was also starting university that September. We started dating one month later and the rest is history. I am super excited to be doing life with the perfect man.

Credits

Bride @amirah.mtu

Groom @abdullahi.banye

Couple @abdullahixamirah

Planner @chocolatesignatures_events

Photography @mindmazephotography

Makeup @glamdeck