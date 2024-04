Following the release of their single “Romeo Must Die“ last month, Afrobeats musician and songwriter Ruger and singer-songwriter Bnxn team up again for a new single titled “POE.”

The release of both singles is in anticipation of their upcoming joint EP, “RnB” set to drop on the 19th of April.

“POE” is produced by Blaise Beatz and is about romance.

Listen below: