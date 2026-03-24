5 Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday Collaborations You Need on Your Playlist Right Now

If you have been following Nigerian gospel music for any length of time, you already know that when Dunsin Oyekan and Theophilus Sunday get into a room together, something special tends to come out of it. These two have built a body of collaborative work that covers a lot of ground, from spontaneous worship moments to deeply intentional recordings, and every single one of them is worth your time.

With their latest release “Baruch Hashem Adonai” giving the gospel music community plenty to talk about, now feels like the perfect moment to go back through what they have built together. Here are five collaborations to add to your playlist immediately.

Ogo

“Ogo” means glory in Yoruba, and this song delivers exactly that from start to finish. Released in 2023, this was one of the earlier collaborations between the two ministers and it set the tone for everything that came after. Dunsin has shared that the song was born out of a spontaneous moment of worship during a recording session, when he felt a portal open in the spirit and called Theophilus on stage to declare it over the nations. The result is a song built around a simple, repetitive declaration — “Ogo, ogo, hallelujah, to the Lamb” — that somehow gets more compelling every time it loops. Put it on and see how long it takes before your hands go up.

Emperor of the Universe

Released in January 2024 as part of Dunsin Oyekan’s album “The Great Commission,” “Emperor of the Universe” is the kind of collaboration that reminds you why both of these ministers carry the weight they do. At over sixteen minutes long, it is not a song you put on in passing. It is a song you sit with, and it rewards every minute of that attention. Theophilus Sunday’s contribution on this track adds a layer that makes the whole thing feel like a full worship experience rather than just a recorded song.

You Are Worthy

This collaboration is a masterclass in lead-and-response worship. “You Are Worthy” captures a raw, unscripted essence where Dunsin and Theophilus trade verses that center entirely on the sovereignty of God. It is a song that doesn’t rely on complex production, instead leaning into the vocal strength and spiritual conviction of both men. It has become a staple for those looking to deep-dive into a focused atmosphere of reverence.

Who Is Like You Oh Lord

In “Who Is Like You Oh Lord,” the two ministers lean into a scriptural declaration of God’s incomparable nature. This track highlights the chemistry between Dunsin’s high-energy delivery and Theophilus’s deep, prophetic chants. The song builds steadily, moving from a quiet acknowledgement to a loud, triumphant shout. It is one of those tracks that feels just as fresh on the fiftieth listen as it did on the first.

Baruch Hashem Adonai

Their most recent collaboration and the one that has the gospel music community talking right now. “Baruch Hashem Adonai,” which means “Blessed is He who comes in the Name of the Lord” in Hebrew, draws from the cry that welcomed Jesus during His triumphant entry into Jerusalem and presents it as a present-day declaration. Dunsin described it as a prophetic sound meant to echo from family altars to nations, and with both their voices on it, the song carries every bit of that intention. A fitting addition to a collaborative catalogue that just keeps growing.