Dunsin Oyekan Ushers in 2025 with New Single "Judah"

Theophilus Sunday's “Delay” is a Reflection on God’s Timing | Watch the Visuals

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with "This Year"

Nathaniel Bassey Ushers Us into the New Year with "Baba We Thank You O"

Kirk Franklin's Year of Big Wins & Lessons | Watch His 2024 Recap

Rolling Stone's 2024 Afropop Rankings: Tems, Rema & Ayra Starr in the Top 10

Start 2025 Right with "God Abeg" by Jimmy 'PJ' Odukoya feat. Greatman Takit

Tim Godfrey & Fearless Community Close the Year With ‘Yahweh’ Visuals | Watch

Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye Share Sweet Baby Bump Photos – Simply Beautiful!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dunsin Oyekan has welcomed 2025 with a brand-new song titled “Judah”. This anthem celebrates faith, praise, and unwavering trust in God’s ability to secure victory in life’s battles. Drawing inspiration from the biblical account where God commanded the tribe of Judah to lead in battle, the song underscores the transformative power of praise as a spiritual weapon.

Speaking about the song, Dunsin describes it as an announcement of triumph: “The procession of JUDAH is an automatic announcement of defeat for the enemy!” He also declares, “Let’s go into 2025 with JUDAH!”

At its core, “Judah” serves as a motivational and faith-filled reminder for listeners to prioritise praise and put their trust in God as they navigate life’s challenges.

Listen to the song below

