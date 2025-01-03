Dunsin Oyekan Ushers in 2025 with New Single “Judah”

Dunsin Oyekan has welcomed 2025 with a brand-new song titled “Judah”. This anthem celebrates faith, praise, and unwavering trust in God’s ability to secure victory in life’s battles. Drawing inspiration from the biblical account where God commanded the tribe of Judah to lead in battle, the song underscores the transformative power of praise as a spiritual weapon.

Speaking about the song, Dunsin describes it as an announcement of triumph: “The procession of JUDAH is an automatic announcement of defeat for the enemy!” He also declares, “Let’s go into 2025 with JUDAH!”

At its core, “Judah” serves as a motivational and faith-filled reminder for listeners to prioritise praise and put their trust in God as they navigate life’s challenges.

Listen to the song below