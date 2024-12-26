Watch Dunsin Oyekan in “The Worshipper’s Song” Live Performance Video

Connect with us

Dunsin Oyekan has released a live performance video of “The Worshipper’s Song“, the twelfth track from his album “The Great Commission” released in April this year.

Describing the song as his favourite from the album, Dunsin Oyekan shared his thoughts on the video release:

It is a few days to the end of the year. Many are wondering how the year has gone by so quickly, people are still waiting for that prayer to be answered, wondering if God has heard them. Brothers and Sisters, God sees, knows, and hears. He just wants you to focus on Him.” He wants you to make Him the object of your desires and affections. He wants you to just worship Him. He wants you to choose Him, above everything. By choosing Him, you have everything.

“The Worshipper’s Song” is a call to believers to dwell in the presence of God and go deeper in it.

Watch the video below

