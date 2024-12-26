What a Super Show! Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

Beyoncé delivered a breathtaking performance during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, an event that will forever be remembered as the “Beyoncé Bowl.” Taking the field as the halftime performer at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, Texas, the 32-time Grammy-winning superstar wowed the audience with her first-ever live renditions of tracks from her latest album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Performing a medley of songs, Beyoncé showcased her mastery with tracks like “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “American Requiem,” “Ya Ya,” “Spaghetti/Riverdance,” “Levi’s Jeans,” and the chart-topping anthem, “Texas Hold ’Em.” She ended the set in spectacular fashion, literally ascending into the rafters during her performance of “Texas Hold ’Em.”

The night wasn’t without surprises, as Beyoncé was joined onstage by guest stars Shaboozey, Post Malone, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Adding a personal touch, her daughter Blue Ivy also made a memorable appearance as one of the dancers.

According to Netflix, the performance will soon be available as a standalone special, ensuring everyone can relive the magic of this unforgettable event.

Watch the full performance below: