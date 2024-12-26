Connect with us

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

Cynthia Erivo Talks 'My Film Firsts' on BAFTA: From Nativity Plays to Hollywood Hits

Stay Hydrated & Healthy This Holiday with Zeelicious Foods' Fresh Drink Recipes

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

Make Christmas Breakfast Special with Uzoms Kitchen’s Coconut Irish Potato Wedges

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Do Cosy, Nostalgic Christmas Decor Right

This Christmas, Skip the Jollof & Try These 5 Exciting Rice Dishes

3 hours ago

Beyoncé delivered a breathtaking performance during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, an event that will forever be remembered as the “Beyoncé Bowl.” Taking the field as the halftime performer at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston, Texas, the 32-time Grammy-winning superstar wowed the audience with her first-ever live renditions of tracks from her latest album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Performing a medley of songs, Beyoncé showcased her mastery with tracks like “16 Carriages,” “Blackbird,” “American Requiem,” “Ya Ya,” “Spaghetti/Riverdance,” “Levi’s Jeans,” and the chart-topping anthem, “Texas Hold ’Em.” She ended the set in spectacular fashion, literally ascending into the rafters during her performance of “Texas Hold ’Em.”

The night wasn’t without surprises, as Beyoncé was joined onstage by guest stars Shaboozey, Post Malone, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Adding a personal touch, her daughter Blue Ivy also made a memorable appearance as one of the dancers.

According to Netflix, the performance will soon be available as a standalone special, ensuring everyone can relive the magic of this unforgettable event.

Watch the full performance below:

 

