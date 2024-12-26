Scoop
Christmas Never Looked This Good! See the Celebrity Photos That Lit Up Our Timelines
Christmas may have been yesterday, but its joy, love, and festive spirit are still very much in the air. And do you know what else we’ve been eagerly anticipating this season? The flood of celebrity Christmas-themed photos gracing our timelines!
From bold shades of red and green to wintery whites, matching couple Christmas pyjamas that made singles a little envious, and stunning Christmas trees adorned with dazzling embellishments, the festive season truly delivered on style and glamour.
The BellaNaija Style team brought you a glimpse of the festivities yesterday, but with so many fabulous posts, we just had to do a round-up of the ones we can’t stop loving.
Here are some of the most stylish and lovely Christmas photos from yesterday that we absolutely adore:
Sharon Ooja Nwoke
View this post on Instagram
Tomike Adeoye
View this post on Instagram
Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong
View this post on Instagram
Veekee James and Femi Atere
View this post on Instagram
Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene Obong
View this post on Instagram
Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi
View this post on Instagram
Simi and Adekunle Gold
View this post on Instagram
Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman
View this post on Instagram
Joseph and Adaeze Yobo
View this post on Instagram
Kassia and Kelly Rae
View this post on Instagram
Queen Mercy Oyekanmi
View this post on Instagram
Uche Jombo
View this post on Instagram
Toke Makinwa
View this post on Instagram
Victoria Onyenwere
View this post on Instagram
Mercy Eke
View this post on Instagram
Laura Ikeji
View this post on Instagram