Christmas Never Looked This Good! See the Celebrity Photos That Lit Up Our Timelines

What a Super Show! Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' NFL Christmas Halftime with Blue Ivy is Everything

Veekee James & Femi Atere Just Delivered the Most Stylish Christmas Yet | See the Stunning Photos

Christmas Came Early! Ocee Mbadiwe & Fiancée Welcome Their Baby Girl

Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien & More Nail Tony Elumelu’s All-White Party Lewks

Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate Christmas in Style with Their Picture-Perfect Family | See Photo

Mo Abudu's Sparkly Glam is Serving Christmas Chic | See Photos

Feel the Joy of the Season with Enioluwa Adeoluwa's "A Christmas Special"

See Photos from Toke Makinwa's Festive Praise Breakfast with Friends

Jada Pollock on Navigating a Successful Career and Motherhood in New Marie Claire Feature

57 mins ago

Christmas may have been yesterday, but its joy, love, and festive spirit are still very much in the air. And do you know what else we’ve been eagerly anticipating this season? The flood of celebrity Christmas-themed photos gracing our timelines!

From bold shades of red and green to wintery whites, matching couple Christmas pyjamas that made singles a little envious, and stunning Christmas trees adorned with dazzling embellishments, the festive season truly delivered on style and glamour.

The BellaNaija Style team brought you a glimpse of the festivities yesterday, but with so many fabulous posts, we just had to do a round-up of the ones we can’t stop loving.

Here are some of the most stylish and lovely Christmas photos from yesterday that we absolutely adore:

Sharon Ooja Nwoke

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Veekee James and Femi Atere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene Obong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi

Simi and Adekunle Gold

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman

Joseph and Adaeze Yobo

Kassia and Kelly Rae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sule Kingsley Ochuko (@iamkellyrae)

Queen Mercy Oyekanmi

Uche Jombo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

Toke Makinwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Victoria Onyenwere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Onyenwere (@victoria_uvo)

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Laura Ikeji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Ikeji Kanu (@lauraikeji)

