Christmas Never Looked This Good! See the Celebrity Photos That Lit Up Our Timelines

Christmas may have been yesterday, but its joy, love, and festive spirit are still very much in the air. And do you know what else we’ve been eagerly anticipating this season? The flood of celebrity Christmas-themed photos gracing our timelines!

From bold shades of red and green to wintery whites, matching couple Christmas pyjamas that made singles a little envious, and stunning Christmas trees adorned with dazzling embellishments, the festive season truly delivered on style and glamour.

The BellaNaija Style team brought you a glimpse of the festivities yesterday, but with so many fabulous posts, we just had to do a round-up of the ones we can’t stop loving.

Here are some of the most stylish and lovely Christmas photos from yesterday that we absolutely adore:

Sharon Ooja Nwoke

Tomike Adeoye

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Veekee James and Femi Atere

Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene Obong

Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi

Simi and Adekunle Gold

Ibrahim and Linda Suleiman

Joseph and Adaeze Yobo

Kassia and Kelly Rae

Queen Mercy Oyekanmi

Uche Jombo

Toke Makinwa

Victoria Onyenwere

Mercy Eke

Laura Ikeji