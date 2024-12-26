Christmas Left You Drained? Here’s How to Recharge Before the New Year

“Christmas is over, but I feel so exhausted! What can I do?”

We know that feeling—and it’s not a good one. In the lead-up to Christmas, you were likely busy prepping, shopping for foodstuff, wrapping gifts, decorating, planning menus, cooking meals, and ensuring everyone’s nutritional and entertainment needs were met. Let’s not forget the office parties and last-minute shopping runs!

Then came Christmas Day, where you were up and about, making sure everyone had a great time, tidying up after guests, and doing a lot of “peopling.” By the time you finally hit the bed, exhaustion had taken its toll, leaving you too tired for proper rest.

Now, Christmas has come and gone until next year. You may not have had a completely stress-free holiday, but there are things you can do to manage post-holiday fatigue and prepare for the New Year celebrations. Admitting you need a break—and finding time to unwind—is easier said than done. But Christmas is all about joy and love, and you can still bask in that joy while taking care of yourself.

Here are our best tips to help you recharge:

Listen to Your Body

Isn’t it amazing how the body works? When it’s hungry, it signals for food; when it’s tired, it asks for rest. If you’re experiencing aching muscles, headaches, sluggishness, or feeling “off,” that’s your body speaking to you. Listen to it—and don’t ignore it.

Your body is a genius. It wants to take care of you, so let it.

What can you do? Aching muscles? Soak in a warm bath. Persistent tiredness? Get an early night. Overwhelmed by people? Set aside some time for guilt-free relaxation—whatever that means to you. It could be snuggling under a blanket, plugging into your favourite playlist, and drifting into dreamland. Whatever you do, make time for yourself.

Recognise You Need Help

If you’ve listened to your body and tried the above but still feel off, the next step is recognising that you might need help. Don’t hesitate to ask family or friends for support. It doesn’t have to be a big ask—it could be as simple as requesting some quiet time to recharge, delegating tasks like tidying up, or asking them to help with errands.

Sharing the load creates space for you to focus on yourself, which is essential for your well-being.

Re-establish Healthy Routines

The festive period often comes with indulgent eating and drinking—why not? But now that Christmas is over and the New Year is approaching, it’s a great time to reset.

Start by drinking more water and swapping fizzy drinks for nourishing options. Incorporate healthier food choices like salads and fruits into your meals.

Healthy routines go beyond food. Prioritise going to bed early and getting at least eight hours of sleep. Introduce light exercise into your day—a 30-minute walk or even a 10-minute jump rope session can leave you feeling rejuvenated and energised.

Say No

This can feel tricky, especially during the festive season when everyone seems to need your attention—especially if you’re hosting. But remember: you can’t please everyone.

If you’re not up for attending an event or activity, feel free to decline. What’s the worst that could happen? Prioritise your well-being and let go of the pressure to make everyone happy. Saying no can also save you from unnecessary spending and stress.

***

Featured Image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels