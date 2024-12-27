Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Are #TheCoolColes in Their Cute Family Christmas Photos

Have you seen the Cole family’s Christmas photos? They’re a picture of pure love and sweetness.

Wofai Fada and her husband, Taiwo Cole, who welcomed their baby girl, Ifedayo Konaghai Cole, in November, are already matching in Christmas pyjamas and beaming at the camera for their festive photoshoot. It’s the Christmas season, and we’re here to bring you all the latest celebrity Christmas moments.

In the photos Wofai shared, she and Taiwo are dressed in checkered red and green pyjamas, while their baby girl is swaddled in a red blanket and nestled in a cute basket, wearing a Christmas cap crested with ‘Merry Christmas.’

Wofai captioned the photos with a witty and a heartfelt message:

Here goes my Christmas gift to y’all. A whole human princess 🥰🥰❤️❤️ Don’t say I didn’t do anything for you o. . Our hearts are full of joy. Tidings of comfort, peace and joy to you all God is the greatest. Thank you Jesus Merry Christmas from the COLES.

See the beautiful photos below