“Our Princess is Here!” Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Welcome Their Baby Girl | See Photos

Just two weeks ago, Wofai Fada shared her gorgeous baby bump photos, letting us know a little one was on the way. And now, the chef, actress, and comedian has dropped the happiest news yet—her baby girl, Ifedayo Konaghai Cole, has arrived!

Wofai took to Instagram with a carousel of sweet moments to celebrate. Rocking a floral-print robe, she’s twinning perfectly with her baby girl, who’s snugly wrapped in matching fabric and wearing the cutest little headband. One of the photos shows new dad Taiwo Cole holding Ifedayo’s tiny feet—talk about a proud papa moment. The whole vibe is pure love, with Wofai glowing as she cradles her little princess.

Her caption is simple and sweet,

We are Forever grateful to God for this precious gift❤️.

Our princess is here.

My joy is complete ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Wofai and Taiwo, who got married in a stunning traditional ceremony back in May, are now stepping into the beautiful world of parenthood.

See all the adorable photos below: