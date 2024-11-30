Connect with us

Sweet Spot

"Our Princess is Here!" Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Welcome Their Baby Girl | See Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

"18 Years of Love, Lessons and Growth”–Darey & Deola Art Alade Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mary and Darian's Wedding in London Was a Wholesome Display of Love!

Beauty Living Style Sweet Spot

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Serves Sunshine Glow in Orange for her Birthday–See Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Tabitha Met a Stranger in a New City Who Turned Out to Be Her Soulmate!

BN TV Sweet Spot

"I Love You. Truly, Madly, Deeply! Adesua & Banky Wellington Celebrate 7 Years with Sweet Words & Videos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Mariah Are Expecting Baby #4! See Their Beautiful Photos

Living Sweet Spot

35 Years Together! See How Yemi & Dolapo Osinbajo Mark Their Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Yvonne Okoro is 40, Fabulous & Serving Aqua Blue Glam in Her Birthday Shoot

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Hey Softies! Simi & Adekunle Gold’s Daughter Deja’s Mini Vlog is Too Cute

Sweet Spot

“Our Princess is Here!” Wofai Fada & Taiwo Cole Welcome Their Baby Girl | See Photos

Avatar photo

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Just two weeks ago, Wofai Fada shared her gorgeous baby bump photos, letting us know a little one was on the way. And now, the chef, actress, and comedian has dropped the happiest news yet—her baby girl, Ifedayo Konaghai Cole, has arrived!

Wofai took to Instagram with a carousel of sweet moments to celebrate. Rocking a floral-print robe, she’s twinning perfectly with her baby girl, who’s snugly wrapped in matching fabric and wearing the cutest little headband. One of the photos shows new dad Taiwo Cole holding Ifedayo’s tiny feet—talk about a proud papa moment. The whole vibe is pure love, with Wofai glowing as she cradles her little princess.

Her caption is simple and sweet,

We are Forever grateful to God for this precious gift❤️.
Our princess is here.
My joy is complete ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Wofai and Taiwo, who got married in a stunning traditional ceremony back in May, are now stepping into the beautiful world of parenthood.

See all the adorable photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wofai Cole (@wofaifada)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php