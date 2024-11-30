Connect with us

"18 Years of Love, Lessons and Growth”–Darey & Deola Art Alade Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

William Troost-Ekong, Asisat Oshoala & Ademola Lookman Nominated for 2024 FIFA Best Awards

Michael Kayode Wins 2024 Golden Boy Award for Best Italian Talent

South Africa's Jac Hamman & Sarah Scrimgeour Win International Emmy for "Tabby McTat"

DJ Spinall & Timini Egbuson Take Home Awards at the 9th EMY Africa Awards – See Full Winner List

Oscars 2025: These Nine African Films Are in the Race for Best International Feature Film

Yomi Ṣode’s Debut Novel "The Interpreter" to Be Published by Viking

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Mariah Are Expecting Baby #4! See Their Beautiful Photos

Asake, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy & Tyla Bag Nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Glamour & Elegance: EMY Africa Awards 2024 Brings Together Ghana and Nigeria in Style

Published

39 seconds ago

 on

Love isn’t perfect, and neither are we. But perhaps that’s where the beauty lies—in choosing each other, over and over again. Darey Art Alade and his wife, Deola Art Alade, are celebrating 18 incredible years of marriage. Reflecting on nearly two decades of love, challenges, and growth, the couple shared a touching message on Instagram that beautifully captures the essence of their journey.

18 Years of Love, Lessons, and Growth.

Today, we celebrate 18 incredible years of marriage. 18 years of laughter, tears, joy, trials, victories, and everything in between. Standing here together, we know this truth: love isn’t perfect, and neither are we. But that’s what makes it so beautiful.

Describing marriage as a journey rather than a destination, they opened up about the highs and lows they’ve experienced together:

Marriage is a journey, not a destination. There were days we laughed so hard we couldn’t breathe, and there were days we weren’t sure we’d make it through. There were seasons of sunshine, and there were storms that tested the strength of our foundation. But through it all, we chose each other. Over and over again.

This milestone reminds us that real love is work. It’s showing up for your partner even when it’s hard. It’s forgiving when you’re hurt, learning when you’re wrong, and celebrating when you’re right. It’s praying, growing, and holding on—especially in moments when letting go seems easier.

To anyone out there struggling in their relationship or doubting if love can endure, let us tell you: IT CAN. Love requires effort, patience, grace, and the willingness to fight for what matters. There’s no perfect blueprint for marriage, but there is power in choosing to stay and build together.

We are living proof that you can overcome obstacles, rebuild when life feels broken, and find a love that not only survives but thrives. And trust me, it’s worth it.

To my partner, my love, my best friend, thank you for walking this road with me, for believing in us, for every sacrifice, and for the memories we’ve created. Here’s to the next chapter and the many more years we’ll share.

18 years and counting, baby. We did it—and we’re just getting started.

The couple also shared a beautiful video and photos to mark the occasion, filled with beaming smiles, shared laughter, and a connection that grows deeper with each passing year.

