Beyond the Hype: 5 Things You Need to Know About the Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0



Livespot Foundation has successfully wrapped up Entertainment Week Lagos 2023, marking a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s entertainment industry. The eight-day event was packed with over 30 panel discussions, 80 speakers, 150 showcases, 50 masterclasses, and almost 50 short films.

Here are 5 key takeaways as we look back on this outstanding event:

Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 saw an unprecedented convergence of industry professionals, creatives, and thought leaders. Dignitaries such as Hannatu Musawa, Mo Abudu, FK Abudu, Chioma Ude, Jade Osiberu, and many more activity participated in various events during the Entertainment Week Lagos at the Livespot Entertarium, fostering networking, collaboration, and the exchange of insights. The week-long celebration brought together a diverse range of content, from thought-provoking panel sessions to captivating short films. The Film Hub featured remarkable works like “Nucleus” by Alex Unusual, “Little Miss” by Mike Glover, “Mystic Heist” by Kolapo Mustapha, and “The Delectable Azeezah Sama,” showcasing the wealth of talent within the Nigerian film industry.

Entertainment Week Lagos is not just about entertainment; it’s a catalyst for inspiration and impact. The masterclasses and workshops, led by industry professionals such as Jola Ayeye, FK Abudu, Mr. Phisha, and others, delved into key areas like content creation, live event production, podcasting, artificial intelligence, and the business of humour, dance, and music, empowering Nigeria’s creative economy.



The Comedy Cafe, featuring Nigeria’s top content creators and comedians, including Senator, Ajebo, Calabar Chic, Nasboi, Phronesis, Dan the Humorous, Bash, and SLK Comedy, became a standout feature of the event. It not only brought laughter but also highlighted the significant role of comedy in the entertainment landscape.

Since its launch in 2022, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) has evolved into a vital resource for creatives, offering practical skills and knowledge. EWL aims to support creatives through incubator programmes and provide tangible support, mirroring the collaborative efforts in tech industries to raise funding rounds and foster growth in the Nigerian entertainment sector.



Reflecting on the success of last year’s edition, Deola Art Alade stated,

“Our mission extends beyond mere entertainment; it’s about empowering the youth, fostering talent, and shaping a future where creativity thrives.”

With its focus on knowledge, connection, and empowerment, EWL leaves us eager to see what the future holds for this vibrant and dynamic sector. In conclusion, Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 has not just lived up to the hype but has surpassed expectations!

Join the conversation! Share your thoughts and experiences from Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 using the hashtag #EWLagos2023.

For more information, please visit the Entertainment Week Lagos website

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Entertainment Week Lagos 2023