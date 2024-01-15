Lagos Glitters As Martini Raises a Toast to 160 Years of Sophisticated Luxury

Martini, a leading vermouth and sparkling wine brand, is said to have lit up the Truth Beach Club in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrating 160 years of taste and unwavering quality. The event, which was held on December 10, 2023, was an occasion for guests to not only honour Martini’s rich heritage but also celebrate milestones in their own lives, too.

Martini’s 160 years of refined taste and elegance took centre stage as Truth Beach Club transformed into a haven of celebration. The beach was adorned with exquisite decor, mirroring the brand’s timeless elegance and setting the stage for an evening of celebration.



Celebrities, including Eku Edewor, Eki Ogunbor, Simi Sanya Groovy Mono, Daala Amma, Jessica Okoli, and a host of others, graced the celebration, dancing to the legendary tunes of Ice Prince and Young John. The night was said to have been a testament to Martini’s enduring influence on refined taste and luxury.

Reflecting on the celebration, Adrian Watermeyer, Commercial Director, Nigeria at Bacardi, expressed gratitude to everyone who attended and emphasised the brand’s commitment to timeless elegance.

“Martini is a brand that has represented stylish, sophisticated luxury for 160 years, and we are excited to have brought this celebration to Nigeria. Our commitment to quality and taste is evident not only in our liquid but in everything we do. Cheers to the next 160 years with Martini!”

The guests, a vibrant mix of celebrities, Martini loyalists, and beach enthusiasts, were said to have revelled in the laughter-filled ambience, creating a spirited atmosphere that emphasised the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Martini’s 160th-anniversary celebration not only marked history but reiterated the brand’s commitment to be its consumers’ best choice for celebration.

Sponsored Content