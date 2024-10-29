Eki Ogunbor Proves Fashion is More Than a Hobby—It’s a Big & Profitable Business | #HeyMoneyHerPower

How many times have you heard, “How much can she make from that lip gloss business?” or “She bought a Benz, hmm, isn’t it just hair she’s selling?” or even, “She must have done something else to afford that house—her makeup business alone can’t make that much.”

Too often, women-led businesses are dismissed as hobbies, and women entrepreneurs are seen as incapable of building wealth. But is that the reality? Absolutely not. In this episode, Eki Ogunbor, the Founder of the fashion brands, Kisara and FashionVerse Africa, with her thriving fashion brand, breaks down how the fashion business is boosting women economically in a big way.

For Eki, economic power for women means having the freedom to make choices, live life on your own terms, and build wealth for yourself and your community. And she knows this firsthand. After a challenging season, Eki was able to move into a new apartment and make it her own—a space that became a source of healing and comfort, one of the most meaningful investments she’s made. Now that is economic power in action.

Eki also reflects on the shift in perceptions around the fashion and beauty industry. What was once dismissed as a ‘small business’ is now recognised as a booming, lucrative field.

As a dedicated “fashion girlie,” Eki also shares how Nigeria’s fashion and beauty industries are contributing to economic growth. “We’re being noticed; people are making purchases from abroad, and that can only mean good things for the country,” she says.

Thinking of investing in fashion or beauty or starting a business to grow your financial freedom? Eki’s got insights you won’t want to miss.

Watch the full conversation below: