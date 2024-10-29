In His 60s & Still Slaying! RMD’s Fashion Game is Unmatched and Timeless

Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD, isn’t just Nollywood royalty; the man has become an absolute fashion godfather. At 60-plus, he’s out here serving us all the steeze, breaking rules, and showing the world that age is just a number—especially in the world of drip.

Now, you’d think once a man hits 60, he might start dressing like he’s heading to a golf course or Sunday service. Not RMD! This man steps out looking like he’s got a runway to walk, and no time for the usual boring “mature man” wardrobe.

Let’s have a look at what makes his style so unforgettable.

Colours? Yes, Please. RMD Is All About Vibrance

First off, if you thought 60 was the age to start wearing only black and brown, RMD will prove you wrong faster than you can say “agbada.” This man rolls up in every color imaginable—deep purples, royal blues, fire reds—you name it. RMD’s colour game is sharp, showing us all that brightness isn’t reserved for the young.

Lesson learned? Go big, or go home. This man doesn’t wear clothes; he wears confidence.

Traditional Vibes, Modern Twist

RMD’s love for traditional wear is well-documented. But don’t think for a second he’s keeping it plain. Oh no, this man mixes traditional Nigerian vibes with contemporary twists. We’re talking agbadas paired with sneakers, or kaftans rocked with bold leather bracelets. He somehow balances being both culturally rooted and fashion-forward.

He’s practically Nigeria’s poster boy for “trad-modern”—if that were even a thing.

The Perfect Fit, Every Time

There’s one secret RMD never breaks: fit is everything. And this man is meticulous. You’ll never catch RMD in something that looks baggy and shabby. His wardrobe—from the agbada that falls just right, to fitted suits that would make James Bond jealous—shows that clothes should complement, not compete with you.

Accessorise Like a Boss

This man didn’t come here to play. When RMD accessorises, he goes all in—unique eyeglasses, stylish hats, and let’s not even get started on his love for bracelets. Whether he’s rocking a cap or a fedora, his accessories tell a story. His approach to accessories reminds us that a great look isn’t just about the clothes; sometimes, it’s the little things that turn an outfit from “eh” to “extraordinary.”

Staying Youthful Without Looking Like He’s Trying to Be 21

If anyone’s mastered the art of looking youthful without trying to pass for a “young man,” it’s RMD. He’s found the magic zone where trendy meets age-appropriate, and he owns it. Denim jackets? Check. Statement shoes? Double check. This man dresses youthful without looking like he borrowed his son’s wardrobe, proving that style doesn’t expire—it just matures like fine wine.

Final Thoughts

So, what can we learn from the legend himself? If you’re over 60 (or you just want to level up your style game), RMD is proof that the best fashion advice is to throw out the “rules” and wear what makes you feel good. If it’s vibrant, well-fitted, accessorised to the nines, and topped off with a side of steeze—well, you’re on the right track. This man is aging like jollof that tastes better the next day, and we’re here for every stylish moment of it.

RMD, you’re the ultimate reminder that style is ageless—and that there’s no reason men over 60 shouldn’t be out here looking like absolute fashion icons.