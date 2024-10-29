Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Khloe Did Deep Green Right for Her Bold 31st Birthday Look & We're Obsessed!

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

In His 60s & Still Slaying! RMD's Fashion Game is Unmatched and Timeless

BN TV Style

Eki Ogunbor Proves Fashion is More Than a Hobby—It’s a Big & Profitable Business | #HeyMoneyHerPower

Promotions Style

Beth Macaulay Couture’s 2024 Collection Brings Fresh Style to Accessible Fashion

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Desirèe Iyama's Collection

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Y'Wandelag's Collection

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See LSP's Collection

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Lady Biba's Collection

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Kilentar's Collection

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Jewel Jemila's Collection

Style

Khloe Did Deep Green Right for Her Bold 31st Birthday Look & We’re Obsessed!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When it’s your birthday, going all out to celebrate is practically a given—and a birthday wouldn’t be complete without a fabulous photoshoot to capture those unforgettable moments. Today, BBNaija star Khloe turns 31, and she’s marking the occasion with a photoshoot that speaks elegance and power.

For her special day, Koko chose a striking deep green trouser suit, exuding boss-babe energy that says she’s ready to seal the deal or make a major investment move. She completed the look with silver jewellery and eye-catching silver pumps that add a touch of sophistication. Her entire look speaks to the woman who has economic power.

Everything about Koko’s birthday ensemble is pure perfection and is sure to inspire our Style Editors to feature it in this week’s BNStyle Workwear Series.

Check out more photos from her shoot below

 

Photo Credit: Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php