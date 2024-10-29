Khloe Did Deep Green Right for Her Bold 31st Birthday Look & We’re Obsessed!

When it’s your birthday, going all out to celebrate is practically a given—and a birthday wouldn’t be complete without a fabulous photoshoot to capture those unforgettable moments. Today, BBNaija star Khloe turns 31, and she’s marking the occasion with a photoshoot that speaks elegance and power.

For her special day, Koko chose a striking deep green trouser suit, exuding boss-babe energy that says she’s ready to seal the deal or make a major investment move. She completed the look with silver jewellery and eye-catching silver pumps that add a touch of sophistication. Her entire look speaks to the woman who has economic power.

Everything about Koko’s birthday ensemble is pure perfection and is sure to inspire our Style Editors to feature it in this week’s BNStyle Workwear Series.

Check out more photos from her shoot below

Photo Credit: Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe