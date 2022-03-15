Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!

Connect with us

Events

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Priscilla Ojo celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with an elegant party with the theme “Hollywood Glam.” The party was attended by some of Nigeria’s social media influencers, Nollywood actors and stars who dressed to the nines for the event.

The entrepreneur was dressed in a blush evening gown by Nigerian fashion designer, VeeKee James. She also launched her new brand, Priscy Luxe, a mini handbag collection featuring three colours; white, pink, and black.

Check out the looks and snapshots from the fun day below!

Priscilla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Diana Eneje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

Toyin Lawani

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Denrele Edun

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enioluwa Adeoluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Rachel

Chioma Ikokwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

Dayo Amusa

Okeoghene Iyomaterie

Teenu Bello

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑queen_teenu👑 (@teenu.bello)

Oluwatosin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💫Oluwatosin (@qute_tosyn)

Sharon Ephraim

Susan Pwajok

Jermaine

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JERMAINE MEDIA🥂 (@jermaine.og)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JERMAINE MEDIA🥂 (@jermaine.og)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JERMAINE MEDIA🥂 (@jermaine.og)

