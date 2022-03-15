Events
Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!
Priscilla Ojo celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with an elegant party with the theme “Hollywood Glam.” The party was attended by some of Nigeria’s social media influencers, Nollywood actors and stars who dressed to the nines for the event.
The entrepreneur was dressed in a blush evening gown by Nigerian fashion designer, VeeKee James. She also launched her new brand, Priscy Luxe, a mini handbag collection featuring three colours; white, pink, and black.
Check out the looks and snapshots from the fun day below!
Priscilla
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Iyabo Ojo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Diana Eneje
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Toyin Lawani
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Denrele Edun
View this post on Instagram
Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
View this post on Instagram
Rachel
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Chioma Ikokwu
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Dayo Amusa
View this post on Instagram
Okeoghene Iyomaterie
View this post on Instagram
Teenu Bello
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Oluwatosin
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ephraim
View this post on Instagram
Susan Pwajok
View this post on Instagram
Jermaine
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram