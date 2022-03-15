Priscilla Ojo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday With an Elegant Hollywood-Themed Party — See All The Photos!

Priscilla Ojo celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with an elegant party with the theme “Hollywood Glam.” The party was attended by some of Nigeria’s social media influencers, Nollywood actors and stars who dressed to the nines for the event.

The entrepreneur was dressed in a blush evening gown by Nigerian fashion designer, VeeKee James. She also launched her new brand, Priscy Luxe, a mini handbag collection featuring three colours; white, pink, and black.

Check out the looks and snapshots from the fun day below!

Priscilla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olori Alice Iyabo Ojo.. (@iyaboojofespris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olori Alice Iyabo Ojo.. (@iyaboojofespris)

Diana Eneje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Toyin Lawani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

Denrele Edun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe (@kokobykhloe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe (@kokobykhloe)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enioluwa Adeoluwa (@enioluwaofficial)

Rachel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 🦋 (@rachel_doll_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Chioma Ikokwu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Ikokwu (@chiomagoodhair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Dayo Amusa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Okeoghene Iyomaterie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Teenu Bello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑queen_teenu👑 (@teenu.bello)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION AND LIFESTYLE (@thelagospaparazzi)

Oluwatosin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💫Oluwatosin (@qute_tosyn)

Sharon Ephraim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌈$aint Sharon Of Lagos 🇳🇬 🇨🇲 (@sharon.ephraim)

Susan Pwajok

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Laraba Ganchung Pwajok (@susanpwajok)