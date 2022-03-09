Connect with us

Congratulations! Jane-Frances Okorie is the Winner of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative

Access Bank is on a Journey to give N100bn in Loans to Women Businesses as a way to #BreakTheBias

Meta hosted 50 Women Entrepreneurs to an Exclusive Dinner to Celebrate International Women's Day| Get the Scoop

See All The Fabulous Looks at The First-Ever HERconomy Awards and Gala Night

The HERwakening: TD Africa fetes Female Entrepreneurs on 2022 Int’l Women’s Day

Join Temilade Salami and Gideon Olanrewaju for this Info Session on 'How To Ace Your Chevening Interview" | March 13th

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Amina Mohammed, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Joke Silva, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi commemorate International Women's Day with Adebola Williams

Reconnect with God at the Shekere Concert themed "Chants of Victory" with Tony Rapu | March 11th

FMN Women’s Network commemorated this Year’s IWD with an Outreach to Apapa Senior High School

L-R: Education Officer, Lagos State Civil Service Senior College, Igbogbo, Stella Obasuyi; PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo; Winner of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative Speaking Competition, Okorie Jane Francis representing Lagos State Civil Service Senior College, Igbogbo and the Director, Co-Curricular Services, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Sosanya Olubunmi, during the grand finale of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative held in Lagos

A winner has emerged in the just concluded 9mobile Future CEO Speech Competition. She is 16 year old Jane-Frances Okorie, a student of Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo, Ikorodu who defeated nine other finalists in a keenly contested speech battle held at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland, Lagos.

L-R: 2nd Runner-Up, Bamigbola Enioluwafe, representing Government Senior Model College Owutu Ikorodu; Winner, 9mobile Future CEO Initiative Speaking Competition, Okorie Jane Francis representing Lagos State Civil Service Senior College, Igbogbo and the 1st Runner-Up, Ayimora Temitope Mary, representing Abule-Eko Community Senior Grammar School, during the grand finale of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative held in Lagos.

Over 50 Students from secondary schools within the Lagos State Education District 2, comprising Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Shomolu local government councils, participated in the competition.

L-R: PR Specialist, 9mobile, Joshua Oluranti; Head of Unit, Co-Curricular Science & Technology, Amaka Oto; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Abayomi Abolaji and PR Lead 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, during the grand finale of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative held in Lagos.

Commending the finalists, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the participants for their courage, effort, and hard work. She said,

“You have all demonstrated sound intellectual prowess and excellence in your presentations. This is proof that you are future leaders who are determined to achieve their dreams. 9mobile is proud of you, and we hope that you remain confident in your ability to take up new tasks ahead”.

L-R: Judge 1, Johnson Abbaly; Judge 2, Hussaina Ishaya Audu; PR Lead 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo; Winner of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative Speaking competition, Okorie Jane Francis representing Lagos State Civil Service Senior College, Igbogbo; Co-Curricular Services Lagos State Ministry of Education, Sosanya Olubunmi; Judge 3, Temitope Adeyemi; Manager, Events and Sponsorship, 9mobile, Ufuoma Dogun, during the grand finale of the 9mobile Future CEO Initiative held in Lagos.

Commenting on the competition, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Abayomi Abolaji, lauded 9mobile for the initiative, stating that it was germane and in line with the sustainable growth plan of the Lagos state government. He said,

“I would like to congratulate 9mobile for putting this competition together. I believe strongly that the competition will help the students improve on their public speaking abilities, build confidence and ultimately spur them on to aim high in life.”

Expressing delight at her win, an elated, Jane-Frances Okorie remarked,

“Honestly speaking, I am short of words. Let me begin by saying a huge thank you to 9mobile for providing us this wonderful opportunity and platform to express ourselves and inspire us to dream big. To my school management and teachers, thank you for reposing this level of confidence in me to do the school proud.”

