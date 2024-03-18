Connect with us

ALX Celebrates Women in Tech: Chisom Ukachukwu Wins Big at Pitch Competition

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

ALX IWD 2024 WINNERS

(L-R) Winifred Nnamdi, ALX Data Science Learner and 2nd runner-up, ALX & 9mobile Pitch Your Business Competition; Chisom Ukachukwu, ALX Salesforce Administration Learner and Winner, 9mobile Pitch Your Business Competition and Adediran Irebamilaye, ALX Founder’s Academy and 1st runner-up, ALX & 9mobile Pitch Your Business Competition, at the International Women’s Day celebration organized by ALX Nigeria in partnership with 9mobile, recently in Lagos.

In a vibrant celebration of female talent, ALX Nigeria, a leading tech career accelerator, hosted a special engagement for its female learners and entrepreneurs in honour of International Women’s Day.

ALX IWD 2024 EVENT

Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe with Director, Partnerships, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Sherifat Balogun at the International Women’s Day celebration organized by ALX Nigeria in partnership with 9mobile, recently in Lagos.

During the event, female entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas for a shot at a business grant from telecom giant, 9mobile. ALX also used this opportunity to unveil the relaunch of ALX Ventures, its comprehensive Tech Startup program encompassing a Founder’s Academy, accelerator, and venture fund.

The celebration, which was held on March 2nd at the ALX Costain hub, Lagos, brought together a diverse group of aspiring female entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and supporters of women in tech. Attendees were treated to a series of inspiring pitches from female entrepreneurs, each highlighting their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the business grant winners. Chisom Ukachukwu, ALX Salesforce Learner and winner of the ALX & 9mobile Pitch Your Business competition took home the grand prize of five hundred thousand Naira, Adediran Irebamiji, from ALX Founders Academy won three hundred thousand naira as the 1st runner up, while Winifred Nnamdi, ALX Data Science Learner, won a hundred thousand naira, as 2nd runner-up.

ALX IWD 2024 EVENT

Cross section of ALX Learners at the International Women’s Day celebration organized by ALX Nigeria in partnership with 9mobile, recently in Lagos.

Thanks to the collaboration between ALX and 9mobile, several other deserving female entrepreneurs received funding to further develop and scale their ventures, empowering them to make a lasting impact in their communities and beyond.

In addition to recognising the achievements of female entrepreneurs, the event also marked the relaunch of ALX Ventures, the tech startup academy arm of ALX. This initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, resources, and support to turn their tech-based ideas into successful businesses.

Speaking about the event, Ruby Igwe, Country General Manager of ALX, emphasized the importance of supporting women in tech and fostering a culture of collaboration and empowerment.

At ALX, we believe in the power of female entrepreneurship to drive innovation and change. Events like these not only celebrate the successes of women in tech but also serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting one another on our journey toward success. We are thrilled to see the incredible talent and potential showcased today and look forward to continuing to empower and uplift women in the tech industry, Igwe emphasized.

International Women’s Day highlights the importance of diversity and inclusion in the tech sector. Organizations like ALX are working toward building the future of tech – a future that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive.  To be a part of the inspiring ALX community, click here

ALX IWD 2024 EVENT

(Seated) L-R: Country Marketing Manager, ALX Nigeria, Seun Babajide-Duroshola; Hub Operations Manager, ALX Nigeria, Helen Eboagwu; Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe and ALX Gold Fellow, Divine Ukonu, with the participants of the International Women’s Day edition of the ALX & 9mobile Pitch Your Business Competition held in Lagos recently.

ALX NIGERIA IWD 2024 EVENT

ALX Management team with students of Wave Crest College of Hospitality at the International Women’s Day celebration organized by ALX Nigeria in partnership with 9mobile, recently in Lagos.A

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

