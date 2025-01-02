Connect with us

A New Pathway to Innovation: ALX hosts a Parent Forum towards Empowering the Younger Nigerians

ALX, one of the leading tech career accelerators fostering a vibrant community of young talent across Africa, hosted a Parents Forum in Lagos to spotlight its innovative ALX Pathway Programme.

This unique initiative opens opportunities for young Africans to pursue degrees at globally renowned partner institutions, empowering participants with the tools and networks to succeed. To bolster awareness for this new innovative programme and build trust among key stakeholders, the tech accelerator hosted an insightful and engaging Parents Forum in Lagos.

The forum provided an interactive platform to showcase the programme’s offerings, including access to peer communities, professional network events, mentorship, and personalized guidance for applications to partner universities.

The event featured testimonials from current participants and a live session with a representative from the African Leadership University (ALU), one of the programme’s esteemed partners.

Speaking at the event, Ruby Igwe, Country General Manager for ALX in Nigeria, said,

The ALX Pathway Programme is designed to bridge the gap between young Africans’ aspirations and global opportunities. By equipping participants with critical resources and networks, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders who will shape Africa’s future on the global stage. Through this forum, we aim to demonstrate our commitment to empowering the next generation of global leaders from Africa.”

Highlighting the importance of parental involvement, Seun Babajide-Duroshola, Country Growth Manager for ALX Nigeria, added,

Parents are essential partners in their children’s journeys. This forum allowed us to engage with them directly, address their questions, and showcase how ALX Pathway provides transformative opportunities.

Together, we are building a strong foundation of support for participants as they embark on this life-changing journey.

The forum also included an open Q&A session, allowing parents and media representatives to gain clarity on the programme’s application process, engagement structure, and overall impact.

This transparent approach reinforced ALX’s commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Africa’s youth while fostering trust among stakeholders.

For more information about the ALX Pathway Programme and other ALX initiatives, visit the website.

