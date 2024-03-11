GAGE’s EdTech Company of the Year Award goes to ALX!

Connect with us

(L-R) Country Marketing Manager, ALX Nigeria, Seun Babajide-Duroshola; Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe and Partnerships Lead, ALX Nigeria, Adebimpe Odulana receiving the GAGE award for EdTech Company of the Year for ALX.

ALX, one of Africa’s leading tech accelerator dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, receives the Edtech Company of the Year award by the prestigious GAGE Awards. This esteemed recognition demonstrates ALX’s dedication to developing talents who will propel Africa’s innovation industry forward.

The GAGE Awards, one of Africa’s biggest digital awards, renowned for celebrating excellence and innovation, has bestowed this accolade upon ALX in recognition of its exceptional contributions to the tech industry. With a focus on empowering young people and providing them with the knowledge, skills and support they need for a successful tech career, ALX emerged as a beacon of innovation and a catalyst for personal and professional growth.

Ruby Igwe, the Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, expressed profound gratitude for the honour, stating,

We are truly honoured to be recognised as the Tech Accelerator of the Year by GAGE. This award is proof of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, whose passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been the driving force of our success.

And most importantly, I want to express my gratitude to the inspiring ALX learners and fellows across Nigeria and Africa, who made our receipt of this award possible by continuing to defy the odds, break barriers and transform our world for the better, by doing hard things.

She further added,

ALX believes firmly in raising young leaders that will continue to change Nigeria and Africa for the better and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where groundbreaking ideas can flourish, and where young people are empowered to create lasting impact.

ALX continues to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation and providing a platform for budding visionary tech entrepreneurs. Through its world-class and comprehensive programmes, strategic partnerships, and dynamic community, ALX remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of tech entrepreneurs and professionals.
For more information about ALX and its ongoing free and paid innovative technology programmes, click here to visit the website.

Country General Manager, ALX Nigeria, Ruby Igwe with the GAGE award for EdTech Company of the Year for ALX Nigeria.

