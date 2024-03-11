An Upclose Look at Tems’ Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Embracing her unique essence with sheer elegance, Nigerian multi-award-winning vocalist, Tems, graced the spotlight at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in 2 stunning outfits.

Tems is redefining confidence and perfection on her own terms. With her hair styled in captivating Bantu knots, she infuses a touch of cultural charm into her look, embodying African grace and sophistication. Her makeup featured her signature cocoa-lined glossy lips and a shimmery bold white eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evalyn Shelly Denis (@eviedoesla)

Get an up-close take at her face during her “Breakthrough” Award acceptance speech, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

As she continues to serenade hearts worldwide, Tems embodies the unique elements of African beauty and style, setting new standards of glamour on the Red Carpet. Her unparalleled talent and charisma for inspiring and entertaining the world have won our applause.

CREDITS

Talent: @temsbaby

Videos: @billboard

Stylist: @violettafanciesyou

Hair: @eviedoesla

Glam: @kaylaaperez_

Photos: @mr_dadams

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!