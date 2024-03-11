Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Style

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

Beauty Style

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Beauty Events

Nigeria's Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

Beauty BN TV Music Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

Beauty BN TV Living News Style

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care Lotion this Week, Find Out How

Beauty BN TV Career Events Nollywood Style

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

Beauty Style

These 6 Beauty Looks Will Inspire Your Glam For Women's Month Celebrations

Beauty

From Nigeria to Botswana, Meet the African Queens Competing at the 71st Miss World Pageant

Beauty Events Living News Style

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will Join Mary Edoro on #BNSCONVOS Today! Here's How You Can Participate

Beauty

An Upclose Look at Tems’ Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Embracing her unique essence with sheer elegance, Nigerian multi-award-winning vocalist, Tems, graced the spotlight at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in 2 stunning outfits.

Tems is redefining confidence and perfection on her own terms. With her hair styled in captivating Bantu knots, she infuses a touch of cultural charm into her look, embodying African grace and sophistication. Her makeup featured her signature cocoa-lined glossy lips and a shimmery bold white eyeliner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evalyn Shelly Denis (@eviedoesla)

Get an up-close take at her face during her “Breakthrough” Award acceptance speech, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

As she continues to serenade hearts worldwide, Tems embodies the unique elements of African beauty and style, setting new standards of glamour on the Red Carpet. Her unparalleled talent and charisma for inspiring and entertaining the world have won our applause.

CREDITS

Talent: @temsbaby

Videos: @billboard

Stylist: @violettafanciesyou

Hair: @eviedoesla

Glam: @kaylaaperez_

Photos: @mr_dadams

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php