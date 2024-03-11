Beauty
An Upclose Look at Tems’ Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards
Embracing her unique essence with sheer elegance, Nigerian multi-award-winning vocalist, Tems, graced the spotlight at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards in 2 stunning outfits.
Tems is redefining confidence and perfection on her own terms. With her hair styled in captivating Bantu knots, she infuses a touch of cultural charm into her look, embodying African grace and sophistication. Her makeup featured her signature cocoa-lined glossy lips and a shimmery bold white eyeliner.
Get an up-close take at her face during her “Breakthrough” Award acceptance speech, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
As she continues to serenade hearts worldwide, Tems embodies the unique elements of African beauty and style, setting new standards of glamour on the Red Carpet. Her unparalleled talent and charisma for inspiring and entertaining the world have won our applause.
CREDITS
Talent: @temsbaby
Videos: @billboard
Stylist: @violettafanciesyou
Hair: @eviedoesla
Glam: @kaylaaperez_
Photos: @mr_dadams