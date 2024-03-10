Beauty
Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award
She might not be an Angel, but Grammy award-winning musical sensation Tems sure looked divine on stage at the annual Billboard Women in Music rocking a bedazzling white hooded bodycon. She went in heavy on the bracelets and euphoric white eyeliner as she delivered a thrilling performance of her hit single “Not an Angel” at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.
View this post on Instagram
Tems made history as she accepted the “Breakthrough” award from Savannah James, who said that Future‘s Grammy-winning Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Wait for U”, featuring Drake and Tems, is her “personal favourite”, becoming the first Nigerian artist to honoured by the organization.
Watch her acceptance speech below:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
Talent: @temsbaby
Videos: @billboard
Stylist: @violettafanciesyou
Hair: @eviedoesla
Glam: @kaylaaperez_
Photo: @mr_dadams