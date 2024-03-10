Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

She might not be an Angel, but Grammy award-winning musical sensation Tems sure looked divine on stage at the annual Billboard Women in Music rocking a bedazzling white hooded bodycon. She went in heavy on the bracelets and euphoric white eyeliner as she delivered a thrilling performance of her hit single “Not an Angel” at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Tems made history as she accepted the “Breakthrough” award from Savannah James, who said that Future‘s Grammy-winning Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Wait for U”, featuring Drake and Tems, is her “personal favourite”, becoming the first Nigerian artist to honoured by the organization.

Watch her acceptance speech below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

CREDITS

Talent: @temsbaby

Videos: @billboard

Stylist: @violettafanciesyou

Hair: @eviedoesla

Glam: @kaylaaperez_

Photo: @mr_dadams

