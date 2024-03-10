Connect with us

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

She might not be an Angel, but Grammy award-winning musical sensation Tems sure looked divine on stage at the annual Billboard Women in Music rocking a bedazzling white hooded bodycon. She went in heavy on the bracelets and euphoric white eyeliner as she delivered a thrilling performance of her hit single Not an Angelat the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.

 

Tems made history as she accepted the “Breakthrough” award from Savannah James, who said that Future‘s Grammy-winning Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Wait for U”, featuring Drake and Tems, is her “personal favourite”, becoming the first Nigerian artist to honoured by the organization.

Watch her acceptance speech below:

 

CREDITS

Talent: @temsbaby

Videos: @billboard

Stylist: @violettafanciesyou

Hair: @eviedoesla

Glam: @kaylaaperez_

Photo: @mr_dadams

