Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother’s Day Beauty Spotlight

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Many know her as the officially amazing culinary wunderkind, restauranteur and “one-take-queen” on cameras, but do you know that the 2023 Guinness World Record Holder, Hilda Baci, is a proud “Mummy’s Girl”?

Perhaps you do. Hilda Baci has been quite vocal about the amazing love and bond she shares with her gorgeous mother, who introduced her to cooking and made enormous sacrifices for her to become the amazing success she is today.

Truly, like begets like and Hilda sure got more than her culinary skills from mum. From gorgeous curves to a strong fashion sense, confidence, style and then some, this mother and daughter haven’t ceased to be our thrill. Lately, they share a stunning beauty moment via an Instagram carousel of 3 fun slides, twinning in black graphic tees, jeans, and sweet boho braids. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Mum just clarified what a millennial Bellastylista she is at heart and we can’t help swooning over how chic she looks. As for Hilda, it’s no surprise how good she looks here, with the way she’s been “eating” back-to-back, as far as the topic of fashion is concerned. They both opted for minimal, natural-looking makeup with glossy lips that accentuated their features.

Did this get you craving the companionship of your lovely mother? Celebrate her today!

Happy Mother’s Day!

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

