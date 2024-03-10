AsoEbiBella x BellaNaija Style Present | Ankara Styles We Love | Issue 253

This series is a celebration of Ankara – a fashion staple that remains a constant in our wardrobes despite fashion’s revolving door of trends. Every week, we will share the most fabulous styles we spot to celebrate the creativity of these stylish folk we feature, inspire your next look, and for your viewing pleasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulaa (@lulaa.co)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNIQUE AFRIQUE (@uniqueafricancollection)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Germina (@germinous)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hanson (@laurenhautecouture)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obiamaka Onyema (@obi_sky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Violet obeng (@aakosua_vee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. B | CONTENT CREATOR (@rutie___b)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamdiya Hamid (@hamdiyahamidd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNIQUE AFRIQUE (@uniqueafricancollection)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulaa (@lulaa.co)

