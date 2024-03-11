Events
See Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & All Our Favourite Stars At The 2024 Oscars
The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles shimmered as Hollywood’s A-listers strutted the red carpet for the 2024 Academy Awards. From the return of classic Hollywood glamour to bold colours and statement pieces, there was something for everyone to admire.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph dazzled in a light-blue Louis Vuitton gown adorned with jewels, while Issa Rae turned heads in a deep-green Ami Paris gown with a daring low-cut bodice and a luxurious velvet train. Cynthia Erivo also made a statement in an emerald green leather Louis Vuitton number. Lupita Nyong’o wore a breathtaking sky-blue feathered Armani Privé, Zendaya‘s regal deep-purple Armani Privé gown was a blend of old Hollywood glamour with modern flair.
The men weren’t to be outdone either. Colman Domingo sported a dapper black Louis Vuitton suit with a touch of Western flair thanks to his cowboy boots. Sterling K. Brown kept it classic in a sleek black tuxedo.
Lupita Nyong’o
Danielle Brooks
Cynthia Erivo
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Laverne Cox
Khabane “Khaby” Lame
Colman Domingo
Ariana Grande
Issa Rae
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Wisdom Kaye
Ava DuVernay
Regina King
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
DeVon Franklin
David Alan Grier and His Daughter
Octavia Spencer
