See Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & All Our Favourite Stars At The 2024 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles shimmered as Hollywood’s A-listers strutted the red carpet for the 2024 Academy Awards. From the return of classic Hollywood glamour to bold colours and statement pieces, there was something for everyone to admire.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph dazzled in a light-blue Louis Vuitton gown adorned with jewels, while Issa Rae turned heads in a deep-green Ami Paris gown with a daring low-cut bodice and a luxurious velvet train. Cynthia Erivo also made a statement in an emerald green leather Louis Vuitton number. Lupita Nyong’o wore a breathtaking sky-blue feathered Armani Privé, Zendaya‘s regal deep-purple Armani Privé gown was a blend of old Hollywood glamour with modern flair.

The men weren’t to be outdone either. Colman Domingo sported a dapper black Louis Vuitton suit with a touch of Western flair thanks to his cowboy boots. Sterling K. Brown kept it classic in a sleek black tuxedo.

Lupita Nyong’o

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Danielle Brooks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rebekah Aladdin (@rebekahaladdin)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CONRAD CAPTURES (@conradcaptures)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Khabane “Khaby” Lame

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Colman Domingo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Ariana Grande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Issa Rae

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Wisdom Kaye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

Ava DuVernay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@ava)

Regina King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

DeVon Franklin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DeVon Franklin (@devonfranklin)

David Alan Grier and His Daughter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rogers & Cowan PMK (@randcpmk)

Octavia Spencer

