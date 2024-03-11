Connect with us

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

See Cynthia Erivo, Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae & All Our Favourite Stars At The 2024 Oscars

GAGE’s EdTech Company of the Year Award goes to ALX!

An Upclose Look at Tems' Afrocentric Charm at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tems Dazzled in White to Accept the 2024 Billboard Women In Music BREAKTHROUGH Award

81-Year-Old Whisky, The Reach Unveiled at an Exclusive Event

Nigeria's Ada Eme Finishes in Top 40 at 71st Miss World + Highlights from the Grand Finale

Ascend Studios Foundation announces strategic partnership with Beyond Limits for the Leap Women Africa Program

Ini Dima-Okojie, Derin Fabikun & Sophia Ike-Onu will Discuss Their 20 years of Admirable Sisterhood on #BNSCONVOS Today, Join us!

Youth of Enterprise Women of the Future Share Their Inspiring Stories for International Women's Day 2024

Photo Credit: CONRAD CAPTURES

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony has officially come to an end. The event which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, brought together Hollywood’s finest for a night of celebration and the coveted golden statuettes. It was hosted by comedian and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row and his fourth time overall.

Oppenheimer” emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home seven Oscars out of 13 nominated categories. Other big winners were “Poor Things,” which won awards for hair and makeup, production design and costume designs, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also received the award for best actress in a supporting role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Epiloguers (@epiloguers_)

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan – WINNER
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie – WINNER

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

