Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony has officially come to an end. The event which took place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, brought together Hollywood’s finest for a night of celebration and the coveted golden statuettes. It was hosted by comedian and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row and his fourth time overall.

“Oppenheimer” emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home seven Oscars out of 13 nominated categories. Other big winners were “Poor Things,” which won awards for hair and makeup, production design and costume designs, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also received the award for best actress in a supporting role. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Epiloguers (@epiloguers_)

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan – WINNER

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer- WINNER

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop – WINNER

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Society of the Snow

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie – WINNER

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things – WINNER

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One – WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon