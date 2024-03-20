Connect with us

Tim Spoon's Suave Oscars Gold Party Tuxedo is Courtesy of Davidson Petit-Frère of Haitian Descent

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Tim Weatherspoon, better known as Tim Spoon, made a fashion splash at Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s exclusive Oscars after-party tagged The Gold Party, where he donned a meticulously crafted suit by FRÈRE, the remarkable fashion brand owned by Davidson Petit-Frère of Haitian descent

Colour coordinating with his wife, Kelly Rowland, both serving a touch of delightful synergy, Tim paired his tuxedo with a black bowtie, a testament to timeless elegance and bespoke tailoring. Tim & Kelly’s monochrome palette and matching bows made a memorable couple’s fashion flair at the event. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FRÈRE (@frere)

CREDITS

Stylista: @timspoon

Outfit: @frere

Designer: @davidson_frere

