Connect with us

Promotions Style

Where Culture Meets Couture: Discover Abebi's 'Serenity Collection'!

Events News Promotions

Global Networking and Career Transformation: E.A.T.O.W's Impact on the Makeup Industry

Events Promotions

ALX Celebrates Women in Tech: Chisom Ukachukwu Wins Big at Pitch Competition

Promotions

Empowering Nigeria: UBACLE Group's Multi-Faceted Approach to Growth and Prosperity

Events News Promotions

Jobberman Unveils the She’s More Initiative to Deliver Targeted Intervention Programs

Movies News Nollywood Promotions

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: 'Saving Onome' Premieres April 5

Events Promotions

Get Ready for Beauty Bliss: Celeb Clinic Spa by VCP Launches March 16

Events Promotions

itel Nigeria Sparks Sporting Spirit with Soccer Fest at Top Universities

Promotions

Unlock the Power of Faster Payments! 10 Frequently Asked Questions About Mastercard Contactless Solutions Answered

Events News Promotions

Guiding Light Assembly Announces Spiritual Awakening 2024: From His Presence to His Power | March 15 - 17

Promotions

Where Culture Meets Couture: Discover Abebi’s ‘Serenity Collection’!

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Abebi’s anticipated ‘Serenity Collection’ has arrived captivating the global fashion scene with its visionary fusion of cultural heritage and modern elegance. Led by Creative Director Seyitan Atigarin, the debut ready-to-wear collection was unveiled on Thursday, February 29th, 2024. The Serenity Collection offers a fresh take on what luxury can be.

The Serenity Collection by Abebi draws inspiration from Nigerian cultural elements, incorporating them into a contemporary design. Abebi’s commitment to celebrating the opulence of African fashion is evident in every meticulously crafted piece. The collection features intricate details and opulent fabrics, reminiscent of traditional African fashion.

Unlike conventional fashion lines, this collection by Abebi is more than a showcase of garments, serving as a medium for storytelling and personal expression, fostering a deeper connection between the wearer and the cultural narratives woven into the fabric.

The designs are infused with avant-garde aesthetics that ensure the collection is inclusive, catering to diverse tastes and body types. Beyond aesthetics, Abebi focuses on sustainability, aligning with the growing global demand for environmentally conscious fashion.

The creation of the ready-to-wear collection has been an intentional artistic journey and labour of love for Creative Director, Seyitan Atigarin,

This process was very cathartic for me. I was going through a very difficult time and my creative juices were running wild. I am really proud of this collection and can’t wait to showcase it to the world.’

Abebi cordially invited the global audience to join the exclusive online unveiling of this collection, ensuring a virtual experience that seamlessly blended timeless elegance with the evanescent allure of high fashion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abèbíbytan (@abebibytan)

Explore Abebi by Tan’s world on Instagram and their website.

ABÈBÍBYTAN, since its inception in 2017, has embarked on a transformative journey aimed at redefining the intersection of comfort and style within the fashion landscape. Initially acclaimed for its iconic ABÈBÍBYTAN KIMONOS, our brand is continuously evolving.

We take great pride in introducing a diverse collection that transcends beyond kimonos, featuring an array of chic two-piece ensembles, dresses, jumpsuits, and meticulously selected silhouettes for our statement pieces. Our ready-to-wear line is meticulously crafted for the fashion-forward individual, offering versatility and sophistication.

Seyitan Atigarin is an award-winning TV Presenter, Broadcast Journalist, Event host and the Creative Director of Abebibytan. Her career spans working in various TV, Radio and online platforms including ChannelsTV, Ebonylife TV, Red TV & Inspiration FM. She is currently an International News Correspondent at Arise News.

She has a Master’s degree in International Broadcast Journalism from Birmingham City University. In October 2020, she was the Lead Reporter on #ENDSARS, a call for an end to police brutality in Nigeria.

She’s covered the Oscars and Grammys Live in Los Angeles and the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. Seyitan is currently a news anchor on TheMorning Show and NewsDay on Arise News Network.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Oluwasanmi & Abigail Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the UK

Smart Emmanuel: Could Persistence Be the Best Marketing Strategy?

Charity Adubong is Preserving Traditional Ghanaian Foods with Innovative Techniques

BN Book Review: You Need More Than Dreams by Tolu A. Akinyemi | Review By Rose Mgbodichimma

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Dives into Haoma Worgwu’s Journey to Becoming the LinkedIn Queen
css.php