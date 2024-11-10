Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Style

See How Stars Slayed their Looks At the AFRIFF 2024 Globe Awards

Events Promotions

Paul Chibuikem Emenike Wins Young Artist of The Year at LIMCAF 2024 | See Full List

Events News Promotions

African Philanthropy Transforming Africa From Within: Key Takeaways from the 2024 Conference

Events Inspired News Promotions

Five Exciting Highlights from the 2024 Edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival

Events News Promotions

KFC Introduces New Naija Flavours and Affordable Value Meal

Events Promotions

Countdown to Entertainment Week Lagos 2024: Africa’s Creative Hub Awaits

Events Promotions

AFRIFF 2024 Opens with Red Carpet Glamour, Honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless Premieres on Opening Night

Events Promotions

Bisola Aiyeola joins Onga in rewarding their customers in the "Taste the Millions" Promo!

Events Promotions

Cowbell Gives Back to Consumers with Exciting N150 Million “Sooo Creamy Sooo Gooood” Promo

Events Nollywood

You're Invited to a Special Fan Screening of The Smart Money Woman S2 + Images from The Launch Watch Party!

Events

See How Stars Slayed their Looks At the AFRIFF 2024 Globe Awards

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 13th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) wrapped up with the 2024 AFRIFF Globe Awards last night, November 9th, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, and it was a night filled with glitz and glamour.

AFRIFF is known for celebrating African storytelling through film, creating a platform where filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders come together to showcase their work.

The closing ceremony brought together Nollywood’s finest, with celebrities making bold fashion statements that kept the cameras flashing all night.

Osas Ighodaro, who co-hosted the event alongside Bovi, turned heads with her stunning red carpet look, setting the tone for an evening of show-stopping fashion. Ini Edo brought her A-game, proving once again why she’s always one to watch. RMD, Kunle Remi, and Stan Nze kept it traditional.

Here’s a rundown of our favourite appearances from the red carpet.

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Chioma Akpotha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Kunle Remi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

RMD

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

Enyinna Nwigwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enyinna Nwigwe (@a_yinna)

Jidekene

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Daniel Etim Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Williams Uchemba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php