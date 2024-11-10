See How Stars Slayed their Looks At the AFRIFF 2024 Globe Awards

The 13th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) wrapped up with the 2024 AFRIFF Globe Awards last night, November 9th, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, and it was a night filled with glitz and glamour.

AFRIFF is known for celebrating African storytelling through film, creating a platform where filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders come together to showcase their work.

The closing ceremony brought together Nollywood’s finest, with celebrities making bold fashion statements that kept the cameras flashing all night.

Osas Ighodaro, who co-hosted the event alongside Bovi, turned heads with her stunning red carpet look, setting the tone for an evening of show-stopping fashion. Ini Edo brought her A-game, proving once again why she’s always one to watch. RMD, Kunle Remi, and Stan Nze kept it traditional.

Here’s a rundown of our favourite appearances from the red carpet.

Osas Ighodaro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Ini Edo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Chioma Akpotha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Stan Nze

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Kunle Remi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

RMD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD (@mofedamijo)

Enyinna Nwigwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enyinna Nwigwe (@a_yinna)

Jidekene

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Daniel Etim Effiong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Williams Uchemba