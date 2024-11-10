Events
See How Stars Slayed their Looks At the AFRIFF 2024 Globe Awards
The 13th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) wrapped up with the 2024 AFRIFF Globe Awards last night, November 9th, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, and it was a night filled with glitz and glamour.
AFRIFF is known for celebrating African storytelling through film, creating a platform where filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders come together to showcase their work.
The closing ceremony brought together Nollywood’s finest, with celebrities making bold fashion statements that kept the cameras flashing all night.
Osas Ighodaro, who co-hosted the event alongside Bovi, turned heads with her stunning red carpet look, setting the tone for an evening of show-stopping fashion. Ini Edo brought her A-game, proving once again why she’s always one to watch. RMD, Kunle Remi, and Stan Nze kept it traditional.
Here’s a rundown of our favourite appearances from the red carpet.
Osas Ighodaro
Ini Edo
Chioma Akpotha
Stan Nze
Kunle Remi
RMD
Enyinna Nwigwe
Jidekene
Daniel Etim Effiong
Williams Uchemba
