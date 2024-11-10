Hennessy In the Paint Returns for Its Third Edition, Featuring Nigerian Port-Harcourt Artist – Kaylion

Hennessy continues to make a significant impact on communities across Nigeria with the In the Paint Initiative. Following two successful installations in Lagos, Hennessy brought this exciting experience to Port Harcourt, Nigeria, on Sunday, November 3rd, 2024.

Hennessy In the Paint, the brand’s iconic CSR initiative, launched in 2021 to inspire communities, support local artists, and renovate basketball courts using arts and culture. Launched in 2021 in Montreal, Canada and has spread its tentacles across different countries including Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, Mexico, Barbados, and Hong Kong.

The initiative was piloted in Lagos, Nigeria in 2022 with Hennessy revamping the Park 23 basketball court in FESTAC and the Victoria Garden City basketball court in 2023.

Now in its third edition, Hennessy has collaborated with Port Harcourt-based artist, Kingsley Archibong (Kaylion) to transform the court E-bluk within the Elekahia housing estate into a stunning piece of art.

Kaylion draws his inspiration from the treasure base of the nation, a community where he has spent most of his life and out of which springs forth an abundance of industrial and aquatic excellence.

Describing the elements of the courts, Kaylion speaks about the power of basketball in uniting a diverse group of people. With his vibrant use of colours, he further highlights the richness of Port Harcourt and the industrial companies which make the city the chief oil refining hub of the country. Kaylion also pays homage to Hennessy through its iconic Bras Arme, placed at the heart of the court as the brand that remains at the centre of fostering creativity, supporting local talent and revitalising communities.

​​Leye Adeniji, General Manager of Moët Hennessy Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative’s expansion to Port Harcourt.

“This is our first edition outside Lagos, and we were excited to introduce Hennessy in The Paint to this vibrant city,” he said. “Our goal is to inspire and empower communities through the influence of art and sport.”

The event attracted a diverse crowd of influencers, media personalities, basketball enthusiasts, and residents from the community. The friendly basketball game between the local teams showcased their skills, passion, and teamwork, embodying the spirit of Hennessy in The Paint.

Introduced in 2021, Hennessy in The Paint continues to embody the values of community, artistic expression, and the unifying power of basketball. This initiative invites local artists to renovate courts, transforming them into vibrant canvases that merge the worlds of sport and art. By fusing these two realms, Hennessy aims to ignite inspiration and uphold the genuine spirit of togetherness while making meaningful contributions to communities around the world.

This initiative is part of the “Together, let’s cultivate the future” program of the Hennessy Maison, as an expression of Hennessy’s ongoing dedication to nurturing, elevating, and fostering cultural and artistic gatherings for communities worldwide. As a global leader in the Cognac industry, Hennessy recognizes the importance of responsible corporate citizenship.

About The Artist

Kingsley E. Archibong aka Kaylion, is a visual artist from Akwa Ibom but has lived most of his adult life in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.​ ​He currently resides in Elekahia estate, Port Harcourt and he has lived here for over 15 years.​ His art is a visual expression of experience and happenings around society at large.​ For four editions of the Afro Street Carnival in Port Harcourt, tagged Afro-fest, his art has been acknowledged as one of the most outstanding pieces of art from the heart of the city.

About Hennessy

Founded on Richard Hennessy’s pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 250 years, the brand spans over 160 countries but remains rooted in the Charente region in France. Beyond its iconic cognacs, Hennessy embraces cultural collaborations, evidenced by its many partnerships with visionary artists from around the world.

Over the years, Hennessy has worked with cultural icons in design, art, fashion and music to celebrate a diverse range of creativity to reflect the multi-faceted nature of the brand and to bring to life the Hennessy cognac’s versatility. For further information, services and collaboration details, please visit their website or follow @Hennessy on Instagram.

