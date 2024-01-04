Four Days, One Epic Festival: Flytime Fest 2023 Powered by Coca-Cola Redefined December in Lagos

Before the curtain even rose on Flytime Fest 2023, on December 20th, Flytime hosted a celebratory dinner to welcome its esteemed lineup of artists and kick off the festival week in style.

The cream of the crop from the music and entertainment industry – icons like Roddy Ricch, Olamide, Toni Tones, Osas Ighodaro, Bizzle Osikoya, and more – came together to toast to the coming days of immersive music and cultural experience that was about to unfold. It was a first taste of the electrifying energy that would soon engulf Lagos.

A press conference was also held, offering a sneak peek into what is now one of Africa’s most monumental music and entertainment festivals. Joined by industry luminaries, Cecil Hammond, the visionary founder of Flytime Promotions; headlining artist Roddy Ricch; and Director of Marketing at Coca-Cola, Yusuf Murtala, revealed plans to make the festival a fully immersive experience for all guests.

Roddy, visibly moved by Lagos’ warm embrace, shared,

I’m overwhelmed by how the city embraced me. The people exude such warmth, and I can’t wait to return, immerse myself in the local culture, play football with the locals, and soak in the richness of this region.

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged kicked off Flytime Fest at the Eko Convention Centre with a global lineup of talents. Each artist delivered a spectacular show, fueling the audience’s excitement and setting the tempo for the days ahead. From the young to the young-at-heart, everyone danced as if nobody was watching.

Attendees enjoyed energetic performances by Roddy Ricch, Fireboy, Iyanya, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld, Bloody Civilian, Blaqbonez, Raybeykah, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Smaya, Victony, and a surprise performance by the queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage.

Fly Village commenced, giving guests an opportunity to explore exclusive brands, artistic wonders, and culinary delights, offering an immersive experience that extended beyond music. Attendees engaged in live artistry, indulged in exclusive shopping, and savored the flavors of Flytime Fest.

Celebrating a decade of chart-topping hits and a loyal fanbase, Kizz Daniel headlined Day 2 of the festival. Every song sparked a chorus of singalongs regardless of age group or musical preferences. One lucky fan surprised Kizz Daniel with a personalized painting, adding a touch of heartwarming intimacy to the electrifying atmosphere.

On Day 3, Afrobeats superstar, Davido gave attendees a phenomenal performance, igniting the night with an array of hits and special appearances by BMW, Peruzzi, and Morravey. The crowd was taken on a musical journey from Davido classics like “Aye” and “Dami Duro” to recent hits from the Grammy-nominated “Timeless” album.

The energy was palpable as the venue witnessed a sold-out show, filled with an eclectic mix of fans, including notable personalities and top High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) from across the country.

To close out Flytime Fest 2023, Asake – Mr. Money with the vibe sure did come with his infectious energy and genre-bending music, captivating the audience with a night of unforgettable music and energetic dance moves.

The Grammy-nominated artist performed top charting songs from “Amapiano” to “Lonely at the Top” getting the crowd to lose themselves in the music’s intoxicating groove. Asake and Davido reunited on stage to perform their hit song, No Competition. The energy in the room was explosive, a testament to the undeniable chemistry between these two giants of Afrobeats.

As we wrap up Flytime Fest 2023 with this stellar performance by Asake, I am overwhelmed with gratitude to the artists who poured their souls onto the stage, my amazing team who worked tirelessly, and to our incredible sponsors who continue to support us as we push boundaries in the entertainment space, said Cecil Hammond, CEO of Flytime Promotions.

The festival concluded with the grand unveiling of Osa Seven’s mural of the late singer Mohbad, capturing the attention of many festival attendees. The piece, strategically placed within the festival grounds, served as a tribute to his impact on the music scene and a visual feast for festival attendees.

For almost 2 decades and counting, we’ve redefined December in Lagos. said Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Promotions, Flytime fest is now a key cultural moment in the region and in 2024, we’re taking this best-in-class entertainment experience global, she added.

Flytime Fest 2023 is proudly powered by Coca-Cola and presented by Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films, Clane, Cene+, Desperados, Heineken, and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, as well as the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25. Martell Cognac served as the official spirits sponsor for Davido’s exceptional performance on December 24.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Flytime Fest 2023