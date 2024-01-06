A Fresh Start: Lost in Lagos Magazine’s January Issue Unveiled

The new year serves as a natural restart, offering fresh pages to create new stories or innovate on old ones. With that in mind, Lost in Lagos Magazine, the editorial vertical of Lost In a City—a lifestyle solution designed to help people discover, experience, and love their city—has just released its January issue.

Titled ‘A Fresh Start,’ the issue reflects this ideology and features content designed to help you kick off the year on a high-note trajectory. This issue is filled with practical tips to help you start the new year on a high note. Check out their list of ‘Top 10 Family Beach Resorts in Lagos’ to soak up some sun and dip your feet in the sand.

Wondering what the big deal is about spending more time outdoors? Read all about ‘The Benefits of Sunlight.’ The Money Magnetz Community also shares some tips for you to start the year financially strong, and other contributors have some helpful tips too.

Every month, a business is featured as the Spot of the Month, and for this month, Anchor Lagos, a full-service restaurant and bar, is set and ready to take you on a gastronomic adventure reminiscent of one on the high seas.

Click here to read the magazine now. Here are the top 10 family beach resorts to explore this year.

Jara Beach Resort

At Jara Beach Resort, the beach is not just a destination; it’s an experience. Whether you are building sandcastles with the kids, strolling hand in hand with a loved one, or simply basking in the breathtaking ocean views, every moment is an opportunity to create cherished memories.

Located at Museyo Beach, Eleko, Lotu Street, off Lekki Free Trade Zone Road.

Contact: 09025243360 | Instagram: @jarabeachresortng

Coney Island

The vintage aesthetic of Coney Island extends beyond the beach, creating a unique atmosphere that sets it apart from the typical coastal retreat. It’s a place where you can capture Instagram-worthy moments against the backdrop of charming relics from the past.

Located at Coney Island Close, Okun-Ajah Road, Eti-Osa.

Contact: 09011111808 | Instagram: @coneyislandlagos.

Pura Vida

As you step onto the sun-kissed sands of Pura Vida, you’ll immediately sense the welcoming atmosphere surrounding you. Picture plush loungers, elegant umbrellas, and tasteful décor that transform the shoreline into a haven of comfort and style.

Located at Ilashe Private Resort, Ilashe.

Contact: 09123783723 | Instagram: @puravidabeachlagos

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

Here, you’ll experience an extraordinary beach retreat in the heart of Lagos State that seamlessly marries the pristine beauty of the Maldives with the rich tapestry of African aesthetics and acoustics.

Located at Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki Area, Off Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria, Oniru.

Contact: 08052225226, 08052225226 | Instagram: @lacampagne_beachresort.

Inagbe Grand Resorts & Leisure

Located at Snake Island, opposite Niger Dock, Amuwo-Odofin LGA.

Contact: 08170885223, 08170885270, 07081697812 | Instagram: @inagbegrandresorts

Inagbe is the perfect resort destination for those seeking a tranquil and rejuvenating vacation. You’ll be greeted by the gentle sounds of lapping waves and the soft rustle of palm leaves in the breeze. The beach offers a serene escape, free from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

White Deck Beach Resort

White Deck is that beach that turns every visit into an impromptu celebration, where the party never stops, and the memories are as unexpected as the tide rolling in. Picture beachgoers dancing barefoot in the sand, the sound of music mingling with the gentle crash of waves.

Located at 4 White Deck Close, off Okun Ajah Road, off Abraham Adesanya, Lekki, Ajah.

Contact: 08166130700 | Instagram: @whitedeckresort.

Sencillo

Sencillo was awarded ‘Best Resort’ by the Nigerian Tourism (The Balearica) Awards. It’s still left for you to decide if it is, but what is certain is the luxurious feel of this location. The aesthetic is one for the books, seeing how detailed they were in putting the space together.

Situated at Ilashe Island, Ilashe.

Contact: 08163275012 | Instagram: @sencillolagos.

Yolo Island

Yolo Island is a beautiful beach house resort that creates a unique getaway experience for travelers, tourists, and guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation. It has a mesmerizing white sand coastline, crystalline waters sparkling in turquoise hues, and plenty of tourist facilities.

Located at Amuwo Odofin, Ibeshe Private Island.

Contact: 08038279464 | Instagram: @yoloislandng.

Salt Beach Lagos

Here is an exclusive luxury beach in Lagos, where you will get a lit experience. The spot expresses a luxurious feel, and you can tell in its every detail, from the plush beachfront loungers to the discreet yet attentive service. The exclusivity ensures that you can revel in the serenity of this resort.

Situated at 1 Ikaare Private Island.

Contact: 09070666660 | Instagram: @mysaltbeach

Vogue Beach Resort

As you step onto Vogue Beach, you’ll immediately sense an inviting atmosphere that radiates friendliness. The beach is designed to cater to both individuals and groups, creating a perfect backdrop for fostering new connections or strengthening existing bonds.

Located at Plot 2, Okunade Bluewater Scheme, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Contact: 08167928025 | Instagram: @voguebeachlagos

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost in Lagos Magazine