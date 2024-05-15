Connect with us

A Delicious Collaboration: Providus Bank And Awari Announce Burger Week 2024

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Bun, Mayo, Cheese, Lettuce and ten days of vibes. Get ready to indulge in mouthwatering burgers as Burger Week sets to make its triumphant return from June 17th to 27th.

Presented in collaboration with Providus Bank and Nigerian Breweries, this year’s Burger Week promises to be bigger, juicier, and more exciting than ever before.

Awari by Lost in a City is thrilled to relaunch the first part of the Restaurant Week series this year, kicking off with the much-loved Burger Week in Lagos and Abuja.

For 10 delicious days, participating restaurants will open their doors to customers, offering an exclusive ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer on their delectable burgers. But that’s not all. In partnership with Nigerian Breweries, customers will also enjoy a complimentary Tiger beer or Maltina with their burger purchase, available while stocks last.

This year’s Burger Week isn’t just about satisfying your cravings; it’s also an opportunity for businesses to boost brand awareness and attract new customers. In addition to the mouthwatering burger offers, Burger Week will feature exciting activities such as the Burger Eating Competition and Burger Challenge, adding an extra layer of fun and excitement to the event.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of this burger celebration! Download and sign up on Awari for Burger Week to treat your taste buds to an unforgettable experience.

For more information and updates, visit @lostinlagos12 @lostinabuja12 and @awariapp

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Awari by Lost in a City

