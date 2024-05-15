Honoring Excellence: WimBiz Celebrates Departing Executive Director, Hansatu Adegbite

WimBiz Associates in Abuja came together over the weekend to celebrate the immediate past Executive Director of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WimBiz), Hansatu Adegbite, who has just concluded her tenure as ED.

Co-Convenor of the “Well-Done Hansy Abuja Reception”, Inimfon Etuk, Founder, of She Forum Africa, in her welcome remarks at the event, recalled with nostalgia how “Hansy” left Abuja 7 years ago to resume in Lagos as the ED of WimBiz.

“Following 7 years of dedication, stewardship, and service, the Reception was an opportunity to celebrate, commend, and amplify the beauty of women’s leadership and impactful excellence embodied by Hansatu Adegbite during her 7-year tenure as ED,” she said.

She described Hansatu Adegbite as a pragmatic leader and formidable reference in human capital development and commended her for her dexterity, versatility, and comradeship in delivering profound leadership for the WimBiz community.

Over the past 7 years, Hansatu Adegbite worked on strategic plans, leadership transitions, HQ restructuring, digital transformation, funding strategies, and partnership growth.

She also focused on increased collaborations, stakeholder management, talent management, media partnerships, vendor management, board administration, operations, program management, conference planning, membership management, organisational development, enhancing the WimBiz brand’s excellence, and significant growth strategies.

Other speakers at the Reception recounted her numerous invaluable skills, team spirit, and sense of community that collectively contributed to shaping and transforming the organization under Adegbite’s watch.

In her response, Hansatu Adegbite expressed deep appreciation to all who had gathered to celebrate her, describing the outpouring of love and goodwill as a most humbling experience.

While wishing her successor an outstanding tenure and greater achievements for WIMBIZ, she called on WimBiz Associates and the various stakeholder groups to extend the same support to the new Executive Director of WimBiz, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe.

“I am leaving fulfilled, full of gratitude, and as an evolving miracle” – Hansatu Adegbite, ED WimBiz (April 2017 – April 2024)

The “Well-Done Hansy Abuja Reception” featured lots of inspiring moments, speeches, dance, buffet, cake-cutting, and presentation of gifts to the honoree.

