Connect with us

Events Promotions

WIMBIZ Roundtable: Nike Ogunlesi & Abolanle Matel-Okoh Share Networking Secrets at Sold-Out Event

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

Twin Fashion Flames: Check Out the Hottest Looks from BBNaija S9 Launch

Events Promotions

Johnvents Industries DMCC Launches in Uganda

BN TV Culture Events Scoop

See How #TeamNigeria Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

BN TV Events Music

Tyla Shines with "Water" Performance at LVMH Prelude to the Olympics in Paris

Events Music Promotions

Prepare for a Night of Unforgettable Praise & Celebration at TAPE 2024

Events Movies & TV News Style

Hollywood Actor, Adewale Agbaje to Launch His New Fashion Line at Lux Afrique Polo Day This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Good Mama Detergent Thrills Nigerians with Open Market Fashion Show

BN TV Events News Style

14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

Events News Promotions

Rack Centre Hosts Waste-to-Energy Summit: Exploring Sustainable Solutions for Lagos

Events

WIMBIZ Roundtable: Nike Ogunlesi & Abolanle Matel-Okoh Share Networking Secrets at Sold-Out Event

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The stylish Vetro Lagos was electrified as WIMBIZ gathered a roomful of high-achieving women for their latest roundtable. Focused on mastering the art of influence and network expansion, the event was packed to capacity.

The evening featured a dynamic conversation between Abolanle Matel-Okoh, Executive Coach and CEO of BMO Advisory Services, and Adenike Ogunlesi, Ultima’s Lion’s Den Judge and Founder/CEO of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble. The two industry leaders shared invaluable insights on building authentic connections, leveraging influence for personal and professional growth, and navigating the complexities of networking in today’s fast-paced business landscape.

One of the most important things that works for me in my relationships with people is Authenticity, said Bola Matel-Okoh.

I find that many people want to change and try to fit into a particular mold to network. If you have to change to fit into a place, maybe you are not meant to be there, she said, emphasizing the power of authenticity in building meaningful relationships.

Adenike Ogunlesi shared her perspective on the importance of having a clear vision and objectives, advising,

You will always have the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) if you don’t have a clear vision of who you are. You must have clear objectives and be intentional about the things that you want to achieve. If you know what you want to achieve, then you will be able to pick and choose the networks and conferences you attend carefully.

Attendees were treated to a wealth of practical strategies and actionable tips for cultivating meaningful relationships, identifying key influencers, and maximizing their impact within their respective fields.

The event culminated in a vibrant networking session, where attendees, fueled by Vetro Lagos’ delectable cocktails and canapés, seized the opportunity to forge new connections, exchange ideas, and put their newfound knowledge into practice.

According to WIMBIZ Executive Director Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, the event underscored WIMBIZ’s ongoing commitment to empowering career and businesswomen by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace. The overwhelming response to the roundtable further solidifies the organization’s position as a leading force in championing women’s professional advancement.

While the evening may have ended, the event’s influence is far from over. The knowledge gained and relationships built will undoubtedly propel attendees to new heights in their careers and businesses.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Being Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Changed Debby Ojay’s Life. Read About it in This ‘Doing Life With…’

Udochi Mbalewe-Alabi: Girls in The Gambia Want the Right to Control Their Bodies

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada
css.php