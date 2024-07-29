WIMBIZ Roundtable: Nike Ogunlesi & Abolanle Matel-Okoh Share Networking Secrets at Sold-Out Event

The stylish Vetro Lagos was electrified as WIMBIZ gathered a roomful of high-achieving women for their latest roundtable. Focused on mastering the art of influence and network expansion, the event was packed to capacity.

The evening featured a dynamic conversation between Abolanle Matel-Okoh, Executive Coach and CEO of BMO Advisory Services, and Adenike Ogunlesi, Ultima’s Lion’s Den Judge and Founder/CEO of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble. The two industry leaders shared invaluable insights on building authentic connections, leveraging influence for personal and professional growth, and navigating the complexities of networking in today’s fast-paced business landscape.

One of the most important things that works for me in my relationships with people is Authenticity, said Bola Matel-Okoh. I find that many people want to change and try to fit into a particular mold to network. If you have to change to fit into a place, maybe you are not meant to be there, she said, emphasizing the power of authenticity in building meaningful relationships.

Adenike Ogunlesi shared her perspective on the importance of having a clear vision and objectives, advising,

You will always have the Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) if you don’t have a clear vision of who you are. You must have clear objectives and be intentional about the things that you want to achieve. If you know what you want to achieve, then you will be able to pick and choose the networks and conferences you attend carefully.

Attendees were treated to a wealth of practical strategies and actionable tips for cultivating meaningful relationships, identifying key influencers, and maximizing their impact within their respective fields.

The event culminated in a vibrant networking session, where attendees, fueled by Vetro Lagos’ delectable cocktails and canapés, seized the opportunity to forge new connections, exchange ideas, and put their newfound knowledge into practice.

According to WIMBIZ Executive Director Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, the event underscored WIMBIZ’s ongoing commitment to empowering career and businesswomen by providing them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace. The overwhelming response to the roundtable further solidifies the organization’s position as a leading force in championing women’s professional advancement.

While the evening may have ended, the event’s influence is far from over. The knowledge gained and relationships built will undoubtedly propel attendees to new heights in their careers and businesses.

