Johnvents Industries DMCC Launches in Uganda

Johnvents Industries DMCC, a global commodity trading arm of Johnvents Group, announced the commencement of its operations in Uganda today, marking a significant step forward in its mission to become a leading force in international agricultural trade.

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Johnvents Industries DMCC leverages its strategic location and robust infrastructure to source and trade premium agricultural commodities across Africa, Asia, and Europe. The Ugandan expansion allows Johnvents to tap into the country’s rich agricultural resources, focusing on essential commodities like kidney beans, coffee, cotton, and other key cash crops.

Sanjay Purohit, head of business at Johnvents Industries DMCC, said:

Our Ugandan launch represents a vital chapter in Johnvents Industries DMCC’s journey to becoming a global leader in sustainable and responsible commodity trading. We are committed to working closely and fostering strong relationships with Ugandan farmers to ensure they receive fair compensation for their crops while expanding access to these essential commodities for international markets. Johnvents Industries DMCC’s Uganda operations will serve as a springboard for further expansion across Africa. We are also establishing presence in key markets, including Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, and Burkina Faso, with a short-term vision encompassing India, Vietnam, China, and the rest of the world.

John Alamu, Group Managing Director, CapitalSage Holdings (owner of Johnvents Group), emphasised,

We are dedicated to promoting sustainable farming practices throughout our supply chain. This ensures the long-term viability of agriculture within the communities we serve, fostering a future of shared prosperity.

